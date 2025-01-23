Walking in the steps formerly trodden by the likes of the casts of Riverdale, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Happy Days, the blossoming stars behind Netflix’s hit teen-targeted series, Outer Banks, are now looking for ways to reinvent themselves following the show’s upcoming fifth and final season. It isn’t always easy to separate yourself from a character you’ve played for so long during your formative years, with casting directors seeing you as a one-trick pony. That’s why Outer Banks star Chase Stokes says that the choices he makes over the next few years will be the “most important” of his career.

During a recent chat with Collider’s Christina Radish, the Uglies actor shed some light on his upcoming project, Marked Men: Rule + Shaw, revealing just how important it was for him to join the cast of Nick Cassavetes’ (The Notebook) latest production. Noting the success he’s already achieved and how that background will shape everything that happens next, Stokes said:

“In the position that I’ve been in, especially with Outer Banks and the gravity of the show, I can probably speak for a lot of my co-stars, the next chapter is the most important chapter of not getting stuck in the space of being perceived as this one-dimensional artist.”

When it comes to his role in the romantic drama, in which he stars opposite Sydney Taylor (American Born Chinese), Stokes describes a no-brainer decision that came from the visionary backing of Cassavetes and the story adapted from Jay Crownover’s 2012 novel, Rule. He told Collider:

“The script is sent to me and within like two hours, they were like, ‘Hey, we didn’t put this in the email, but Nick Cassavetes is attached now. He’s done a new draft, and we want to send that to you before you get your hands on the first one.’ And so, I read it and within a day, I just sucked it in. It was just a very unconventional version of a love story that I hadn’t seen in a while. And I just felt like, at that point in my life, I was going through a lot of highs and lows and trying to rediscover who I am as an artist and as an adult. It felt like a cathartic but beautiful story that I was in the right place, right time to tell.”

Stokes Felt Like He'd Known 'Marked Men' Director Nick Cassavetes "In Another Life”

Close

Known for his sprawling work both in front of and behind the camera, Cassavetes is a legend in the romance genre thanks to his directorial work behind The Notebook. As if this credit wasn’t enough to hook Stokes into his Marked Men: Rule + Shaw role, the actor says that he and the filmmaker hit it off from the moment they met, explaining:

“And then, I met Nick. Nick and I Zoomed because I was doing Valiant One at the time, and I just felt like I had known Nick in another life. I felt like he was the safest human to do this story with. He really, really understands love. He’s done The Notebook, but he’s done so many unbelievable films throughout his career. He’s just a giant lover. He’s a six-foot-six, tattooed head-to-toe human being who directed the most incredible love story that I think we’ve ever seen, but you would never know that looking at him. Just having that visual and knowing how soft he was, I was like, ‘This feels like a really beautiful opportunity to do something very different, and also just show a little bit of range.’”

Marked Men: Rule + Shaw is now in theaters for a limited run. You can read the rest of Radish's conversation with Stokes right now on Collider.