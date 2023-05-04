Kevin Smith's third feature film, Chasing Amy was one of the earliest films that dared to explore queer identity, a rarity in the 90s when it was released. While critics raised thumbs to several aspects of the film, it received a polarized reception from the LGBTQ+ community and its impact has long been debated among queer folks. Decades later, young filmmaker, Sav Rodgers is reflecting on the film's legacy and the transformative impact it had on his life in a new documentary film titled, Chasing Chasing Amy which is set to make its world premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival.

Chasing Amy follows Holden McNeil (Ben Affleck), a comic book artist who falls in love with fellow artist Alyssa Jones (Joey Lauren Adams) but eventually learns that she is a lesbian, causing tension in their relationship as Holden struggles to come to terms with his feelings for her. The film examined sexual fluidity in a way that Rodgers, a queer youth who was only starting to come to terms with his sexual identity at the time of the film's release, now describes as life-saving. The documentary will explore the many ways in which the film left a lasting impression on Rodgers while also discussing its polarized perception within the LGBTQ+ community.

The trailer reveals that Chasing Amy remains a role model in Rodgers' life as he progresses on the path of self-discovery. Rodgers first spoke openly about his relationship with the film in a TEDtalk which attracted Smith's attention and further led to his involvement in the documentary. The documentary film will include interviews with Smith, and the film's actresses Adams, and Lee. Speaking about the upcoming world premiere, Sav Rodgers said:

“The journey of making Chasing Chasing Amy has been eye-opening in so many ways. When I was younger, I felt like I had to defend my connection with Chasing Amy to other LGBTQ+ people despite its deeply personal significance. This movie that saved my life also holds a controversial history in queer film canon. I hope Chasing Chasing Amy and its making shows that things can be complicated, as can people, and the relationship we have with the movies we grow up with can be that, too.”

Image via Professional Amateur Productions

RELATED: 'Chasing Amy' at 25: An Earnest Exploration of Sexual Fluidity

The Team Behind Chasing Chasing Amy

Chasing Chasing Amy hails from the stables of Professional Amateur, Yeehaw Pictures, and Spacestation production. Producers for the feature include Alex Schmider, Carrie Radigan, Lela Meadow-Conner, Matthew C. Mills, and Sav Rodgers, while the executive producing team is made up of Jeffrey Weber, Chris Vivion, Tyler J. Emerson, Anthony Pedone, Drew E. Burbridge, and Yana Burhrer-Tavanier. The film will feature an original score composed by Jordi Nus.

Chasing Chasing Amy will premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival on June 8. Check out the trailer and synopsis for the documentary film below: