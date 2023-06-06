For many of us millennial queer kids, representation wasn’t really a thing that we had throughout the ‘90s and into the early aughts. While recent years have seen stories from the LGBTQ+ community told in dramas like Blue is the Warmest Color and Moonlight, horror flicks like They/Them, and even reality shows such as Netflix’s recently released, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, the options weren’t as endless back in the day. Sure, we had the original versions of The L Word and Queer as Folk as well as the cult-classic Natasha Lyonne-led film, But I’m a Cheerleader, but they were hard to access and not in the mainstream.

Although he wasn’t a child of the ‘90s or the early aughts, Sav Rodgers had his life changed for the better when, at 12 years old, he fell upon Kevin Smith’s 1997 rom-com, Chasing Amy. Inspired by the story of self-acceptance and the joy of the fully fleshed-out queer characters, the film became the young man’s immediate favorite. But, soon Rodgers would find that the LGBTQ+ community was torn on the title, with many slamming it for its message that people wouldn’t be gay if they could just find the right partner. Continuously standing by his beloved film, Rodgers embarked on a journey that would see him come face-to-face with those behind the production in a documentary titled Chasing Chasing Amy.

Collider is excited to debut an exclusive poster for the film, which arrives just days before the film's premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. It shows a blending of all things joy and curiosity with Rodgers putting his explorative experience on display. Designed by artist Scott Kawcynski, who has previously collaborated with W. Kamau Bell, Ed Burns, and Ross Kauffman, the colorful poster takes on a comic-like appearance featuring the folks involved in the creation of the documentary. From Smith to leading actress Joey Lauren Adams and those well-versed in the title's cultural significance, everyone plays a major part in the poster for Chasing Chasing Amy. At the center of it all is Rodgers, his partner, and his search for love and self-acceptance - something that was ushered in by the controversial rom-com.

What’s Chasing Amy About?

Starring a line-up of very familiar faces from his View Askewniverse, Smith’s 1997 rom-com sees Ben Affleck’s Holden McNeil falling head over heels in love with Adams’ Alyssa Jones. Although he knows that Alyssa is an out lesbian, Holden can’t be held back and pursues his crush in any way possible.

Rodgers also serves as a producer alongside Carrie Radigan, Alex Schmider, Matthew C. Mills, and Lelea Meadow-Conner with Drew E. Burbridge, Chris Vivion, Tyler J. Emerson, Jeffrey Weber, Anthony Pedone, and Yana Burhrer-Tavanier serving as executive producers.

Check out the poster for Chasing Chasing Amy above and keep an eye out for information about the film’s release following its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival later this week.