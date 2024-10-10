It’s been a long road for Sav Rodgers and his documentary, Chasing Chasing Amy, but the film is officially set for its release on November 1, just a little bit over one year since it celebrated its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Since then, word has spread about the LGBTQ+ centered doc that focuses on Rodgers’ undying love for Kevin Smith’s Chasing Amy, the movie that helped him connect with his community. Today, Collider is proud to exclusively unveil the first look at the film’s poster, which features the up-and-coming filmmaker chilling in an ice rink alongside his partner in a shot that calls back to one of the original movie’s most memorable scenes. The title swiftly became a festival favorite, wearing its badges of honor proudly, with the logo of each screening location stamped at the bottom of the poster.

At 12 years old, Rodgers saw Chasing Amy for the first time while living in small town, USA. Those of us who share a similar background will understand what it would mean to see queer characters laughing and living authentically when most movies fall into the “kill your gays” trope. So, when Rodgers discovered that the movie was a rather divisive one among the community, he embarked on a project that would eventually turn itself into the hit documentary, Chasing Chasing Amy.

From Smith to the film’s star, Joey Lauren Adams, Rodgers was able to get in touch with the folks who worked in the trenches to get the film made. He also spoke with those who have their finger on the pulse of all-things ‘90s film and queer commentary like American Psycho scribe Guinevere Turner and Princess Weekes. Gathering different perspectives, the blossoming filmmaker was able to capture both sides of the Chasing Amy debate and even bring some nuance to the table.

What Is ‘Chasing Amy’ About Anyway?

Chasing Amy was the third installment in Smith’s filmmaking repertoire as well as what’s become known as the View Askewniverse, a collection that also includes favorites like Clerks, Mallrats, and Dogma - just to name a few. The movie centers around Ben Affleck’s Holden McNeil, a comic-book writer who thinks he’s found the woman of his dreams in Adams’ Alyssa Jones. There’s just one problem - Alyssa is a lesbian. Still, the pair strike up a friendship that eventually moves into romantic territory, causing a ripple effect in both of their lives.

You can check out the first look poster for Chasing Chasing Amy above and stay tuned to Collider for more details surrounding its upcoming release.