The Big Picture Chastity High explores a Japanese school where romantic relationships are forbidden, leading to surveillance and secrets revealed.

The series tackles Gen-Z's view on love, relationships, and sex, aiming to shed light on why newer generations are less interested in it.

Chastity High may attract viewers to Japanese series beyond anime, offering diverse content that showcases quality entertainment.

Even though Japan is mostly known for its culture, technology and its hard-working individuals, we often forget that such a strict society has its costs. At times, the country can be pretty conservative, especially when it comes to its youngest members. The new Netflix series Chastity High — the first Japanese YA series from the streamer — centers around a school where students are forbidden from engaging in romantic relationships. The story is allegedly based on real-life events.

The trailer for Chastity High reveals that Asuran Academy students won't react well to the rule, but can you blame them? The problem is, the principal starts encouraging the teens to spy on each other and a Gossip Girl-like website is created to expose students who are seen together. This prompts the creation of the Love Keeper (Mikami Ai), a girl who promises to protect students exposed for a fee. This is the way that the girl finds to help her mom pay for the school's tuition.

The situation will get complicated once a boy enters Love Keeper's life and decides to help her make a real business out of protecting their peers. The trailer also makes clear that there is a number of themes that Chastity High will touch on. They include free will, whether prohibiting students from dating is an effective way to make them focus on their studies and how unhealthy can a school scenario become when students are under this additional layer of stress and paranoia.

'Chastity High' Takes a Close Look At Gen-Z's Love Life

According to Netflix, Chastity High will also put a lens on the behavioral patterns of Gen Z, including their approach to romance, love and relationships. A number of recent research studies have pointed a tendency of the newer generations of having less sex and being wildly uninterested in seeing it depicted in movies and TV shows, so the series has the chance to address that and try to expand on the reasons why kids are straying away from this type of pleasure.

Chastity High can also be one of the series that elevates subscribers' interests in Japanese series. The country's most famous style is anime, but live-action Japanese movies and series frequently receive critical acclaim across the world. This week, Netflix is introducing another Japanese title to its catalog: new thriller series Tokyo Swindlers. These new titles are slowly bulking up the streamer's content and reminding viewers that other countries constantly have quality entertainment to offer.

Netflix premieres Chastity High on August 29. You can watch the trailer above.