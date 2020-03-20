‘Far Cry 5’, ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins, and Other Ubisoft Games Are Insanely Cheap Right Now

Now is a pretty good time to catch up on video games, so what better time for Ubisoft to put a discount on some of its most popular titles? Yes indeed, the folks at Ubisoft are having a “Spring Sale” that includes discounts of up to 75% off major titles. Some of these games you’ve no doubt heard about and have been meaning to play, and now seems like a swell time for me to finally dig into Far Cry 5.

In addition to the discounts, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available free to play just for this weekend (March 20th through March 22nd), but if you buy it by March 25th you get $10 off your purchase.

Here are the discounted titled:

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $14.99 (75% off)

Watch Dogs 2 – $14.99 (70% off)

The Division – $9.89 (67% off)

The Division 2 – $9.99 (67% off)

Far Cry New Dawn – $15.99 (60% off)

Far Cry 5 – $15.00 (75% off)

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $12.49 (75% off)

Trials Rising – $9.99 (60% off)

Ghost Recon Wildlands – $24.99 (50% off)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Breakpoint – $42.00 (65% off)

Head on over to Ubisoft’s website to see all the titles that are currently available to buy at a discount, and for more video game goodness check out our full release calendar.