The upcoming 2022 Cheaper by the Dozen film, directed by Gail Lerner, will be the second remake of the 1950 original film, following the 2003 version.

Inspiration for this reboot and the previous films came from the 1948 novel of the same name, written by the brother and sister duo Frank Bunker Gilbreth, Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey. The book detailed how they grew up in a family of twelve children. The novel initially inspired the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film which followed the Gilbreth family and starred Clifton Webb and Myrna Loy as the odd couple heading the haywire household. Fox then released the film’s remake in 2003, dropping the Gilbreth name but keeping the essence of a comedic, chaotic family. Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt played Tom and Kate Baker, the overwhelmed parents of their twelve, undisciplined children.

Now, 20th Century Studios and Walt Disney Pictures will be releasing the new and revamped Cheaper by the Dozen. Drawing inspiration from the real Gilbreth family story and the two previous film adaptations, this remake looks like it maintains the family-friendly nature of the original story while adjusting the cast and characters to reflect modern times. Here’s everything we know so far.

Is There a Trailer for Cheaper by the Dozen?

Yes, there absolutely is. The movie's first trailer was released in February 2022, followed by a trailer titled "Games" released on March 9, 2022. Another trailer, titled "The Bakers", was released on March 16.

Where Is Cheaper by the Dozen Releasing?

Joining the ranks of other streaming-only films, Cheaper by the Dozen will have no theatrical release. It will launch on Disney+ for subscribers on March 18, 2022.

Who Is in the Cast of Cheaper by the Dozen?

Zach Braff is Paul Baker, the patriarch of the army-sized family. Braff garnered his fame with his nine-year lead role of John “J.D.” Dorian in Scrubs, the comedic medical drama that followed medical interns as they trained at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital. Braff is also known for creating and starring in Garden State, the film whose soundtrack, which Braff selected himself, won a Grammy Award. Braff has starred in The Ex, In Dubious Battle, and Wish I Was Here, as well as voice acting for Chicken Little and Oz the Great and Powerful.

Opposite of Braff is Gabrielle Union as Zoe Baker, the mother of their big, blended family. Union’s breakout role was in Bring It On as the strong captain of her cheerleading team. Deliver Us from Eva and Think Like a Man exhibit her talent in the romantic comedy sphere. Union spearheaded Being Mary Jane for five seasons, and her work on that show resulted in an NAACP Image Award. A spinoff series from her role in Bad Boys II, L.A.’s Finest ran for two seasons and featured Union’s character Sydney Burnett solving crime.

Bringing both their experiences in the comedy genre, Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union already set a high bar of expectation for their work in the new Cheaper by the Dozen. If their successful careers tell us anything, it’s that they’ll meet it.

Lesser-known actors take up the parts of the Baker children, but some are faces audiences might recognize. Journee Brown plays Deja Baker, one of the eldest of the ten kids, having previously acted in Night Comes On and in two episodes of Orange Is the New Black as a young Janae. Kylie Rogers is Ella Baker and brings her experience as a young Beth on Yellowstone and significant roles in Space Station 76 and Miracles from Heaven to the film. Aryan Simhadri worked with Disney and on various commercials before his role of Haresh Baker, and many may recognize Mykal-Michelle Harris, who plays Luna Baker, as Santamonica Johnson from Mixed-ish. Actor Luke Prael, playing Seth Baker, starred in Eighth Grade and Boarding School before his work on this reboot. Andre Robinson is known for his voice acting, having voiced Hansel in A Tale Dark and Grimm and Niko in Niko and the Sword of Light. He will be playing DJ Baker. The remaining family cast includes Caylee Blosenski, Leo A. Perry, and brothers Christian Cote and Sebastian Cote, all of whom find some of their first major roles in Cheaper by the Dozen.

What’s the Plot of Cheaper by the Dozen?

There aren’t too many details on the plot at this point. The film will focus on the Baker family’s hectic excitement and misadventures and include a family business that further busies their lives, but that’s all we know. Yet there are a few interesting differences about this adaptation that may make the remake stand out and influence the direction of the plot.

Paul and Zoe Baker have ten kids, but they are a blended family, having both been previously married. Additionally, with only ten kids, the parents are counted in the titular "dozen". In this remake, the parents are a multiracial couple with a diverse group of children.

Here's how Disney+ describes the movie:

A Disney+ Original movie, “Cheaper by the Dozen” is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy. It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

Is Cheaper by the Dozen a Sequel?

The 2022 Cheaper by the Dozen is not a sequel to any previous Cheaper by the Dozen films. It is a reboot and entirely its own story. 2003's Cheaper by the Dozen does have a 2005 sequel, Cheaper by the Dozen 2.

More Family-Friendly Remakes to Watch Out For

Warner Bros. is currently working on the second remake of the 1950 classic, Father of the Bride, which will feature a Latinx family. Steve Martin, who starred in the 2003 Cheaper by the Dozen, was also the lead in the 1991 remake of Father of the Bride. Andy Garcia is set to take over Martin's role.

Another family favorite, Matilda, is seeing a reboot on Netflix. The musical remake will feature Emma Thompson as the villainous teacher and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. Irish child actress Alisha Weir will play the protagonist Matilda.

Return to Disney+ in late 2022 for the live-action remake, Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis. The film, starring Tom Hanks as Gepetto and Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, will be released solely on Disney+. Child actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will take the lead as the puppet who yearns for boyhood.

