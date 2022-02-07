Get ready to have some family fun because the Bakers are coming — all twelve of them. Disney+ released today the trailer for Cheaper by the Dozen, the remake of the 2003 surprise hit comedy — and judging by it, the same fun spirit of the original is kept alive and well. The story follows a couple (Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union) that, after tying the not, also tie-in all of their ten kids, which quickly turns their home into a child’s paradise and an adult’s nightmare.

The trailer goes straight to the point and reveals that when you’re taking care of multiple kids, even waking up on a school day may turn into a real adventure incredibly fast. The solution: coming up with a system to get everybody ready in time, including blackmail, negotiations, and physically wrestling the kids out of bed. It also reveals that Zoey (Union) and Paul (Braff) strive to be the cool parents by doing TikTok dances and having each other’s back at all times.

Along with the trailer, Disney+ also unveiled the poster for Cheaper by the Dozen, which, as you’d expect, features the full main cast (and two dogs) populating almost every inch of it. Both trailer and poster suggest that, just like in the original movie, we can expect some full-blown antics of a family figuring out how to make order out of a mess – and having lots of fun in the process.

Cheaper by the Dozen is directed by Academy Award nominee Gail Lerner, who is making her feature film directorial debut after helming episodes from comedy TV series’ such as Grace & Frankie, black-ish, and Awkward. The screenplay is written by four-time Emmy nominee Kenya Barris, who recently wrote the immensely successful comedies Girls Trip and Coming 2 America. Three-time Emmy nominee Jenifer Rice-Genzuk (black-ish, grown-ish) co-writes the script with Barris. The story is based on the best-selling semi-autobiographical novel by authors Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey.

The original Cheaper by the Dozen had Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt as the parents of twelve kids with a wide range of ages. Some of those “kids” included Tom Welling (Smallville) and Hillary Duff (Younger, How I Met Your Father), and the movie also featured Ashton Kutcher, Richard Jenkins, and Alan Ruck. After grossing almost $200 million against a $40 million budget, a sequel was made, and it also performed pretty well in theaters.

Disney+ premieres Cheaper by the Dozen exclusively on the platform on March 18.

