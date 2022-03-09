Today, Disney dropped an action-packed, goofy trailer for what’s sure to be a hilarious reboot. Cheaper by the Dozen is coming back with a vengeance and will be released exclusively to Disney+ on March 18. The teaser shows viewers some new looks at everyone’s favorite giant family, the Bakers.

The new trailer introduces us to Zoey (Gabrielle Union) and Paul (Zach Braff), the proud parents of ten rambunctious kids. The kids take front and center in the trailer, as well as in their parents’ lives. We get a taste of Zoey’s personal life and love for her kids while she visits a spa with her friends and see one of the kiddos, who is always living on the edge, zoom through the house on a scooter only to fly face-first into a closed-door—don’t worry, he’s alright! The silly antics of Paul are also featured in the teaser as he becomes injured while doing a split at what looks to be a halftime show during one of the kids’ school sporting events. Ever the embarrassing parent, Paul’s son DJ asks him to tone it down and to just be a normal dad. With all the comedy smashed into the short peek, the revamp of the 2003 film looks like it will be able to hold rank with the Steve Martin and Bonnie Hunt led original, which was technically a spinoff of the 1950 film of the same name.

Starring alongside Union and Braff to make up the rest of the Baker household will be Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo A. Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote, and Luke Prael with an ensemble cast of Erika Christensen, Brittany Daniel, Cynthia Daniel, and Ron Funches.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff in Disney+ Remake

Academy Award nominee, Gail Lerner, will make her directorial feature film debut with Cheaper by the Dozen. Previously, the talented filmmaker has had her vision featured in series’ including Grace & Frankie, Awkward, and black-ish. Pulling the meat of its story from the best-selling semi-autobiographical novel by Frank B. Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey, the script was co-written by four-time Emmy nominee, Kenya Barris, and three-time Emmy nominee, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk. Barris is known for her work penning the fan-favorite, laugh-out-loud comedies, Girls Trip and Coming 2 America, while Rice-Genzuk spent time on the sit-coms, black-ish and grown-ish.

As we scoot closer to the film’s Disney+ release date, we can’t wait to see all the rib-busting comedy and heartfelt family moments that Cheaper by the Dozen is sure to deliver. Check out the teaser below!

'Cheaper by the Dozen' Remake, Starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, Reveals Release Window on Disney+ The third iteration of this larger than life family premieres on Disney+ in March 2022.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Britta DeVore (426 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore