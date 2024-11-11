There was a time in reality television when networks were throwing spaghetti at the wall. If something could be a concept for a reality television program, it became a reality television program. In the heyday of the genre, not every series stood the test of time, but many have been cemented in history. One such show was Cheaters. Imagine high-stakes confrontations and outrageous reactions like The Jerry Springer Show, sans an audience egging them on.

Cheaters was a syndicated reality series that featured couples where one of the parties was committing adultery. The "Cheaters Detective Agency" would investigate, which usually led to explosive moments. The longest-tenured host, Joey Greco, would guide viewers through the tumultuous events with usual safety. Except for that one time he was stabbed during a confrontation. Years after the debacle, it's still debated whether the moment was staged or not.

What Happened to Joey Greco on 'Cheaters?'

Following the departure of original host Tommy Habeeb, Joey Greco joined Cheaters as the face of the program beginning in 2002. With 9 seasons under his belt, Greco was notorious for his time on the show. Whether playing a hyper version of himself on George Lopez or being named dropped in a monologue by Seth MacFarlane at the Emmy Awards, Greco was synonymous with his hosting position. But one specific moment put Greco and Cheaters on the map.

In 2003, an episode featured a woman who contacted the program to investigate her boyfriend, who had allegedly been cheating on her. The result of the episode found her partner canoodling with another woman on a boat. Oftentimes on Cheaters there is a climatic confrontation, with a security crew waiting in the wings. In this moment, the security detail was warranted. Within the skirmish between the cheater and the host, Greco was stabbed before the cheater was eventually subdued. The shocking scene saw Greco bleeding from his stomach, lying on the boat. It was a terrifying moment that left viewers in complete and utter shock. But was this moment authentic? Was it real, or was it actually staged?

The 'Cheaters' Stabbing Was Allegedly Staged

Over a decade after the infamous moment, Inside Edition reported on the moment, alleging that the entire scene was staged. In the 2015 report, a woman named Cassandra Terrazas revealed she was paid $350 to play the "the other woman" and the scene was filmed on a dock owned by the show's producers. She said, "It was all set up. They just rented a boat for us, and we were supposed to be out like we were fishing, and I was supposed to be sunbathing, then they were going to come up on another boat and catch us." For a moment that should easily have led to an arrest and a trial, there were no reports of evidence that any of which occurred. John Ellison of the Rowlett Police Department told Inside Edition, "There were no arrests at all during that time period for that type of crime."

The report stated the scene was not only scripted, but the blood was fake, the ambulance was rented, and Cheaters made the whole thing up. Of course, this is just one take on the events. Certain shows do feature recreations, but Cheaters was not one. Within the reporting from Inside Edition, Cheaters Executive Producer Bobby Goldstein commented on the allegations of the show's fakeness. He said, "Listen, I visited Joey. My recollection is that he was very pale, very frail, very scared, but very courageous. But let me say this, if it was all poppycock, it sure did good in the ratings." While it's not an admission or denial of the accusations, Goldstein's need to share that it was a television moment is telling. Throughout the story, Inside Edition met with multiple individuals alleging their payment for staged moments.

Cheaters is no stranger to scandal, even from within. Two years following the stabbing incident, there were charges filed against host Joey Greco, director Hunter Carson, and two security guards following a skirmish between a woman and her estranged husband. The incident was in Arlington, Texas, after the husband confronted his wife about the alleged affair beyond the show. Bobby Goldstein stated that he would be hiring Denny Crane, a character from the series Boston Legal, to represent his staff as the charges were "just nuts." Needless to say, fake or real, Cheaters is a show that was no stranger to drama on and off-screen.

