The Big Picture Netflix greenlights Cheaters: Unfinished Business, a show hosted by Amanda Holden, featuring ex-couples confronting infidelity.

Producers of Love Island collaborate on the show, offering a platform for couples to address grievances and rebuild trust.

Netflix unveils a slate of UK unscripted originals, including Cheaters: Unfinished Business, set to air in late 2024 or 2025.

While Netflix is not new to expanding its viewership with similar shows like Temptation Island and Ex on the Beach, the streamer giant, in another attempt to broaden its strategy and expand its presence in the mainstream UK entertainment market, has just greenlit a series called Cheaters: Unfinished Business. The show will feature ex-couples who reunite at a retreat to confront and possibly reconcile after their relationships ended due to infidelity.

But there’s a cherry on top of it — the series will be hosted by long-standing Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden. Holden’s role will involve guiding the participants through their emotional journeys as they make potentially life-changing decisions. The audiences have seen her on Britain’s Got Talent for over 17 years, but little did we know that she has a knack for hosting reality TV shows about love and relationships as well! She has expressed her enthusiasm about hosting the project in the following words:

"Sometimes dreams really do come true. All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships — and this is it."

Cheaters: Unfinished Business aims to provide a platform for the participating couples to address their former grievances, engage in an expert-led process, and explore whether they can move past their issues to rebuild trust. The ultimate question they will face is whether they can forgive and forget the transgressions that drove them apart.

‘Cheaters: Unfinished Business’ Comes From the Producers of ‘Love Island’

Image via ITV2.

The production is a collaboration between 12 Yard and Lifted Entertainment, known for their work on Love Island. Executive producers for the upcoming show include Chantal Boyle, Iona Mackenzie, and Ros Coward for Lifted Entertainment, along with Liz Gaskell for 12 Yard. The director helming the series is Gareth Birkett. The format of the show and details about cast members have not been unveiled as yet.

What we know so far is that Holden is hosting it and the contestants will gather at an undisclosed location alongside her to officially kick things off! Cheaters: Unfinished Business is part of the same project which is also making a show titled Bear Hunt hosted by Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls. Netflix has recently pulled the curtain back on a slate of these UK unscripted originals which also includes a show called Millennium Diamond Heist, which is being executive produced by Guy Ritchie.

Cheaters: Unfinished Business is expected to perform well among audiences as it gives every viewer a chance to reflect on all the things that go wrong during a relationship that involves infidelity. The show will air on Netflix at some point in late 2024 or 2025, but the exact release date is not yet announced. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!