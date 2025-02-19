Few stand-up acts have reached the level of superstardom of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong. As the stoner comedy duo Cheech & Chong, they were counterculture icons, selling out concerts, delivering platinum-selling records, making a fortune at the box office with original films like 1978's Up in Smoke, and even getting their own mobile games. They've also had wildly successful solo careers on-screen, from Nash Bridges to That 70s Show, Zootopia, Color Out of Space, and From Dusk Till Dawn. One of the few things they didn't have, however, was a fully authorized documentary exploring how they helped define an era and remain recognizable 50 years later through their brand baked in sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll. That's about to change this April with Cheech and Chong's Last Movie and Collider can exclusively share the official trailer.

Though it's billed as a documentary, the footage assures that this film is so much more than a straightforward tour through the lives and careers of Cheech and Chong. In fitting fashion for the duo, it's also a road trip buddy comedy following the pair on a journey "southwest of f---ing nowhere" as they riff and reminisce about their rise to the top with a mix of footage from their on-stage and on-screen performances. Chong recalled how hard it was to begin with, navigating a landscape in which comedians weren't respected and entering the scene with a style that they were making up as they went along. Up in Smoke paved the way forward and helped them become pop culture legends, yet nothing lasts forever. Between the comedy, Marin and Chong will have deeper conversations about their break-up and general evolution as they grew beyond just stoner comedians. Ultimately, though, their talk looks to paint an honest picture of a deep, tender friendship that has ultimately survived all these years despite how much they can drive each other crazy.

David Bushell Finally Gets to Work With Cheech and Chong in 'Last Movie'

Cheech and Chong's Last Movie was directed by David Bushell in what marked his feature debut. Although he hadn't helmed a full-fledged documentary before, he has some experience in the space, previously directing the short Jim Carrey: I Needed Color in 2017. Before that, Bushell primarily worked as a producer on films like Dallas Buyers Club, Sling Blade, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. His first feature not only let him work with Marin and Chong but also their regular producer Lou Adler, who was among the string of guests who appeared throughout. According to the director, the film is a long-overdue realization of his past attempts at making something with the legendary duo, saying in a statement:

“Last Movie was born out of the failure to make a scripted Cheech & Chong comedy that I was set to produce almost 20 years ago. Cosmically that wasn’t meant to be so I took my passion and ambition to direct, coupled it with my love of documentary, and convinced these two road dogs to let me tell their epic story. We are excited to bring this trip of a lifetime to audiences around the country for the definitive retrospective of the lives and careers of this iconic duo.”

Keep Smokin' will distribute Bushell's "moviementary," which the director also produced alongside Chong's daughter Robbi Chong. Executive producers include John Paul DeJoria, Gary Haseley, Cleo Segura Sherrel, and Christian Selleron. Last Movie had its world premiere at SXSW last year to strong reviews and will now look to bring that success to the big screen, starting with a special engagement that will light things up in select theaters on 4/20 at 4:20 p.m., man.

After its pot-themed debut, Cheech & Chong's Last Movie will arrive in theaters nationwide on April 25. Check out the exclusive trailer above.