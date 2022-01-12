Cheer, the breakout documentary hit which won a swathe of awards last year, focusing on the trials and tribulations of the Navarro College cheer troupe, is back on Netflix. Season 2 expands to include the cohort's most profound rival: Trinity Valley Community College. Collider has been given an exclusive clip from the new season, revealing some of the tight bonds held between the members of Navarro, including footage of Monica, Lexi, Morgan, and more.

Greg Whiteley, the director and executive producer behind Cheer, had this to say about the new season:

"I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly. I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honoring what is true, and you're not running from it. This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship. ... Flying home from our last day of shooting in Daytona, I thought, 'I cannot believe we saw what we just saw, we experienced what we experienced.' If we do our job right, we're able to take the audience on that same ride."

Sounds like the new season is gonna be a cathartic experience for everyone watching. We'll bring the tissues.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Cheer' Season 2 Trailer Teases a Complicated Life After the Championship

Cheer Season 2 is directed by Greg Whiteley (Last Chance U) and produced by One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures. Season 2 premiered today, January 12, with nine 45-minute episodes available globally on Netflix. Catch the exclusive clip below:

The synopsis for Season 2 is given as follows:

The Emmy-winning breakout sensation is back and the stakes have never been higher. As Season 2 opens and the buzz around their newfound stardom threatens to alter the dynamic of Navarro Cheer, the team finds no amount of press frenzy could compare to the challenges they must face when COVID-19 upends the 2020 cheer season and a serious criminal accusation is levied at one of their teammates. Against that dramatic backdrop, the 9-episode season expands to showcase Navarro’s fiercest rival: Trinity Valley Community College. As with the Navarro team, TVCC has a charismatic coach and breakout stars whose struggles, triumphs and stories extend far beyond the mat. As both teams push for the 2021 championship in Daytona, familiar faces take compelling detours and new contenders make a name for themselves.

'The Book of Boba Fett' Episode 3 Sets the Stage for War | Review In "The Streets of Mos Espa," Boba Fett takes on a tried and true approach to handling troublesome youths: adopt them.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email