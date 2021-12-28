The Navarro Bulldogs are competing for more than ever before.

It looks like the Navarro Bulldogs are coming back for another round of competition, as Netflix has just released a new trailer for the second season of its hit docuseries Cheer. The trailer gives audiences a look into the goings-on of everyone's favorite junior college cheer team and their long road back to glory after their journey to the National Championships in the first season, as well as an early 2022 release date, so audiences won't have to wait too long to catch up with their favorite human pyramid.

Season 1 of the series was released in a different world. Premiering in January 2020, the series took the internet by storm as everyone was rooting for the ragtag group of cheerleaders from Corsicana, Texas to take home the championship title. Audiences fell for sympathetic figures like Jerry Harris, a cheerleader who had lost his mother but kept his fervor for the sport, proving to be the heart of the team, and Monica Aldama, the tough-love cheerleading coach who held a soft spot for all of her team members. The team's climactic moment of victory felt both final and uncomplicated as the season wrapped up.

However, life after the championship has proved to be much less simple, with unforeseen complications, like the COVID-19 pandemic and the shocking arrest of Harris, complicating the team's relationship with each other and with their sport.

From the looks of the trailer, the second season will not shy away from these and other complicating developments within their team. The new season will follow a championship team that seems more chastened than emboldened as they try and reconfigure their own identity as a team, going up against a well-established rival for another championship trophy, and as individuals seeking success both on and off the cheer mat.

The second season of Cheer premieres exclusively on Netflix on January 12. Check out the new trailer below:

