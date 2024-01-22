It was a Golden Era of television. It was pre-HBO and pre-streaming where the viewer options were much more limited than now in this brave new world of Netflix, AppleTV+, Hulu, etc. One night a week, we tuned into NBC to watch the gang from Boston wash away their sorrows in the place where everybody knows your name. Cheers ran from 1982-1993, and for 4 years was the lead in sitcom for another small little comedy show called Seinfeld that gave Jerry and the Gang a hefty audience while it found its legs in the first few seasons.

Fans needed to watch Sammy "Mayday" Malone (Ted Danson) relentlessly flirt with Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) and Rebecca Howe (Kirstie Alley). Fans waited to see Norm Peterson (George Wendt) amble into the bar with a weekly joke that would have us in stitches. If you missed any of Cliff Clavin's (John Ratzenberg) amazing anecdotes or golden nuggets of knowledge, you felt like you were missing out. Thursday nights were "Must see T.V." in the day and Cheers was the anchor for NBC throughout. We thought we would revisit the classic James Burrows, Glen Charles, and Les Charles creation and rank the top ten characters of the revolutionary show's characters, and take a trip down memory lane.

10 Lillith Sternin

Played By Bebe Neuwirth

Bebe Neuwirth is a Broadway stalwart who has made a career out of playing straight-talking, smart, shoot-from-the-hip roles for over 40 years. When she was introduced to the Cheers universe as Dr. Frasier Crane's (Kelsey Grammer) love interest in 1986 Episode 17 of the fourth season, "Second Time Around," fans immediately knew that she was an intellectual force to be reckoned with. Neuwirth is a versatile player who can do it all but is widely remembered for her part in Cheers.

Many refer to Dr. Lillith Sternin as an "intellectual ice queen." She was the perfect foil to Frasier, the most educated and academic of the Cheers gang, and would also use her feminine allure sporadically to keep Frasier in line. She kept the wandering eye of Dr. Crane focused on her and the gifted actor cracked our list at number 10. Look for her in the Frasier sequel show on Paramount+.

9 Carla Tortelli

Played By Rhea Perlman

Rhea Perlman played the spitfire waitress Carla Tortelli with a chip on her shoulder and an Italian fire. If you were an honest friend to her, then she would be as loyal as can be, but if you crossed her, her family, or her friends, her wrath would swing down upon you like the hammer of the Gods. If she wasn't holding her own with the sauced-up customers, she was talking about her kids or her many philandering ex-husbands who always seemed to be cheating on her.

Carla always had a comeback for the drunken numskulls at the bar, but also had a tender side that we often saw in scenes with Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and Woody Boyd (Woody Harrelson) as she collected a tray full of beers to deliver to the always-packed bar. Maybe a few more of these types of moments would have pushed Carla up our rankings, but alas, it is the biting sarcasm that we will always remember from the waitress.

8 Frasier Crane

Played By Kelsey Grammer

Too low? Perhaps, but we have to take into account that the genteel and erudite Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) was a couple of years late to the party. Frasier joined the cast in the 1984 premiere of Season 3 and immediately became the boozy psychiatrist to the motley crew of daily drinkers at Cheers. As the seasons went along, Frasier settled into his niche so well that he scored his sequel called Frasier in 1993. Frasier is set in Seattle and, alongside Cheers, is regarded as one of the best shows of the era.

Frasier won us over with his caring nature and willingness to put up with all the drinking and debauchery that didn't come naturally at first. He worked hard to balance his love life with Lilith with his ego-boosting love of being the smartest man at the bar, imparting Freudian pop psychology to any who would listen. Kelsey Grammer took the character from the East Coast, eating clam chowder out west with tossed salad and scrambled eggs. The new Frasier sequel is coming to Paramount+ soon.

7 Coach Ernie Pantusso

Played by Nick Collosanto

Nicholas Colsanto was the oldest member of the cast and the most decorated actor as well. He boasted roles in several high-profile movies and TV shows like Martin Scorsese's classic Raging Bull and The Streets of San Francisco. He had made his way through Hollywood up to the point of landing the part of Coach on Cheers in heavy, dramatic roles. Seeing him knock it out of the park as the somewhat slow-witted bartender in Cheers is a further testament to the late actor's tremendous range.

Coach Ernie Pantusso (Nicholas Colasanto) always had a Yogi Berra-like wisdom about him. What he lacked in book smarts, he more than made up for with street smarts and life knowledge. He was Sam Malone's pitching coach for the Boston Red Sox and continued to serve as a mentor and friend to "Mayday" during their time together behind the bar. He was like a father to not only Sam, but all the other scalawags that bellied up to the bar on a nightly basis. Colasanto passed away in real life after the first three seasons of the show and took with him a huge chunk of the heart and soul of Cheers. The only silver lining in losing Coach was the opening that would be filled by another character is considered one of the show's best.

6 Cliff Clavin

Played By John Ratzenberger

"You know there uh, Normy..." was Cliff Clavin's favorite way to start a sentence. As one-half of the biggest boozehounds on Cheers with Norm Peterson, Cliff always believed that it was his duty to impart as much of his faux wisdom to the captive audience at the Cheers bar. John Ratzenberger nails the part of a misunderstood genius who is just delivering the mail until something much more important comes along.

Cliff is rarely seen without a half-drunk mug of beer either in his hand or in front of him at the bar, and the alcohol just seemed to make his unauthorized yarns less and less likely to be grounded in any truth. But every bar needs a storyteller, and Cliff had some of the best and most grandiose tales to tell along with little nuggets that you just knew couldn't possibly be right. Which led to him sometimes butting heads with Frasier, who took issue with many of Cliff's quixotic notions.

5 Diane Chambers

Played By Shelley Long

The perfect foil to Ted Danson, Shelley Long was a perfect fit for the role of Diane Chambers. By the second year of the show, she had already garnered an Emmy win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She would go on to secure two more Golden Globe nominations. It was evident that her comedic chops and penchant for getting under everyone's skin at the bar were being well-received by critics and audiences alike. Her departure after the 1987 season came as a shock as the actress wanted to move on to bigger film roles, but it also paved the way for the new characters.

Diane Chambers was clearly overqualified to be slinging drinks at a local bar. Shelley Long played the character with a terrific balance of confidence and having just enough knowledge of just about everything to be dangerous. The "will they" or "won't they" of it all between Diane and Sam was the engine that drove the show throughout the first four seasons. Fortunately, showrunners were wise enough not to give in to "The Moonlighting Curse" and Long left the show before anything was consummated. The way she lorded her superior intellect over Sam was a calling card of the show.

4 Rebecca Howe

Played By Kirstie Alley

There was some skepticism about whether anyone could replace Diane and still have the organic chemistry with the leading man, Sam Malone. They struck gold when they offered the role to Kirstie Alley, who stepped into the void that Shelly Long left behind. Alley showed up for her audition looking like Shelley Long, with a blonde wig and all. Showrunners decided to make Rebecca's character much different than her predecessor by making her the owner of the bar and therefore Sam's boss, which provided a brand-new dynamic between the two leads.

It didn't take long for Sam to become enamored with the beautiful, smart, and business-savvy newcomer. The two developed a unique, different kind of relationship. She picked up where Long left off without skipping a beat and the show went on to great ratings with Rebecca in the fold. Alley also gave the show even more credibility coming from her theatrical background after having starred in several successful comedic movies, including Look Who's Talking.

3 Norm Peterson

Played By George Wendt

"Norm!!!" Every week when he entered the bar, he was greeted by an entire group of patrons, and he would regale them and the audience with the best one-liner of the episode. Wendt was a veteran actor who had made hay in several genres, including comedy films like Fletch and Gung Ho, but also horror projects like House and Dreamscape. The heavy-set player always knew his bread would get buttered, making us all laugh every Thursday night on the regular.

Maybe the best walk-in zinger was when Woody asks him "How's life treating you, Mr. Peterson?" and he responds, "Like a baby treats a diaper, Woody!" Fans looked forward to the Cheers' biggest spender (George Wendt) trudging over to his spot at the end of the bar next to his drinking buddy, Cliff Clavin. We all kind of identified with the beaten-down nature of Norm Peterson, who only found solace in the boozy refuge that was the neighborhood watering hole. It is Norm's relatability and "everyman" qualities that make him one of the best characters on Cheers.

2 Sam Malone

Played By Ted Danson

The former Boston Red Sox pitcher played by Ted Danson flamed out of professional baseball before he could realize his full potential and became the most well-known beer peddler in Beantown. He (along with Carla) was the one constant among the Cheers staff when Coach gave way to Woody, and Diane gave way to Rebecca. When he wasn't putting up with the drunk customers, he was looking for ways to get closer to Diane and Rebecca.

He played the perfect straight man in a show that needed a strong backbone to allow all the bonkers customers to do their thing. But it was spot-on comedic timing and undeniable chemistry with Kirstie Alley and Shelley Long that made Sammy "Mayday" Malone pop off the screen. As the anchor of the show, his even-keeled portrayal of a sexually active former ballplayer was a homerun to the millions of viewers who tuned in to see what was happening at the Boston bar. Danson has parlayed his inimitable charm into great television success on other hit shows like Becker and The Good Place, and frequently appears on Larry David's CurbYour Enthusiasm.

1 Woody Boyd

Played By Woody Harrelson

Similar to when Shelley Long left Cheers, Coach left a void behind the bar that needed to be filled with a character who could hold his own with the regulars. Woody Harrelson came in and pulled off the impossible and replaced Ernie Colasanto in the show's fourth season in 1985 in the Episode, "Birth, Death, Love, and Rice." It doesn't seem like it, but Woody appeared in 200 episodes from '85 to '93 as the slow-witted Midwesterner who is wide-eyed upon arriving in the big city.

Some fans think that Woody Boyd somehow managed to make a slight improvement. His earnestness and small-town naivete as the kid from Hanover, Indiana was the boost the show needed and infused some younger blood into the cast. His off-the-wall sense of humor provided the singular ingredient that the show didn't even know it needed. He made us laugh at a regular rate, and for this, he earns top honors on this list. Since Cheers, Harrelson has gone on to become an A-list actor in both TV and film.

