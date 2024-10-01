Despite being one of the reigning sitcoms in the eighties and nineties, the much-loved Cheers is still regarded as one of the greatest shows to date. Because of this, several remakes have come about, including a 2011 Spanish version of the same name and an Irish one that never came to fruition. Most recently, another remake appears to be in the works, as Deadline can confirm that a U.K. version from Big Talk Studios, the producer behind the BBC/Amazon series The Outlaws, is being developed.

The production company has signed Simon Nye, the British writer known for Men Behaving Badly and The Durrells, to adapt the series. Nye will also be the showrunner if Cheers is greenlit. At the moment, Big Talk is in the early stages of pitching Cheers to British broadcasters after being permitted to develop an adaptation by CBS Studios. The company’s chief executive, Kenton Allen, feels greatly honored to be assigned to such a project, which he also believes would be a “huge challenge” to get it right. Still, he failed to share specifics about the remake but mentioned that the series would be set in a pub, saying:

“The British pub is an endangered species, so there’s an answer for the ‘Why now?’ about it. The attitudes of Cheers in the ‘80s are very different to the attitudes of today, so there’s a massive amount of work to be done around taking inspiration from the original characters but creating something fresh.”

'Cheers' Is One of The Best Comedies Ever Made

Created by James Burrows and Glen and Les Charles, Cheers premiered on NBC from September 30, 1982, to May 20, 1993, for 11 seasons and 275 episodes. It was set in a titular Boston bar run by Sam Malone (Ted Danson). The show's ensemble characters also included Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) and Carla Tortelli (Rhea Perlman), second bartender Coach Ernie Pantusso (Nicholas Colasanto), and regular customers Norm Peterson (George Wendt) and Cliff Clavin (John Ratzenberger). Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer), Woody Boyd (Woody Harrelson), Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth), and Rebecca Howe (Kirstie Alley) were also featured as main characters.

Not only have there been remakes of the beloved sitcom, but also spin-offs. The most successful Cheers spin-off is Frasier, which featured Frasier Crane following his relocation back to Seattle, Washington. Sam, Diane, Lilith, and Woody also appeared in the series. Last year, Fraser was revived, moving back to Boston like Cheers. Another spin-off from the original comedy is The Tortellis, the first from Cheers, premiering in 1987. The show featured Carla's ex-husband Nick Tortelli and his wife Loretta, but was canceled after 13 episodes.

Cheers U.K. is still in development. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates about the remake.