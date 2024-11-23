Throughout the vast landscape of television sitcoms, there are a handful of shows that still stand out as the best of the best. While shows like I Love Lucy are credited with jump-starting the format, Cheers truly is the series that perfected it. Always ahead of its time, the series set in the famous Boston bar truly pioneered the workplace comedy, gave audiences the most famous will they/won’t they couple of all time, and has even gone on to stand the test of time better than any of its contemporaries. Among the series’ many accomplishments was one of the greatest holiday specials ever produced for television with the episode “Thanksgiving Orphans.” The outing famously forces the gang together for the holiday, and culminates in a hilarious and unhinged food fight. While it may not seem like it now, a Thanksgiving episode was a huge anomaly back when it aired, and stirred up some controversy along the way.

“Thanksgiving Orphans” Was a Unique Special

Today, a popular series executing a holiday episode is a standard part of television. Friends certainly made Thanksgiving its specialty, but when the Cheers team produced “Thanksgiving Orphans,” the idea was something that was looked down on. In an interview with Yahoo, the creative minds behind Cheers reflected on how the classic episode came to be. Writer Cheri Steinkellner said: “We did sign up [to write] holiday episodes, just because nobody else was going to. It was a little bit against policy, to have a Very Special blah blah blah.” Her co-writer and husband, Bill Steinkellner agreed that it was something special. “I always liked [‘Thanksgiving Orphans’] because personally, emotionally, that was my family at Thanksgiving. Except we didn’t have a fun food fight. We just had more depressing depressiveness,” he explained.

The two continued to explain that the dysfunctional gathering was what really made them interested in pursuing the episode. Though co-creator James Burrows recalled that it was the idea of the characters battling it out in the outing’s legendary food fight was what sparked the idea. Regardless of how it came to be, “Thanksgiving Orphans” is truly a unique and exciting shake-up for the show. Despite premiering during the show’s fifth season, Cheers rarely left the titular bar for any such an extended amount of time. Taking the cast of characters and rather unwillingly shoving them into Carla’s (Rhea Perlman) is a total genius way to build tension for the fight. Even upon re-watches, the excitement and dread builds the entire episode. From the character’s being forced together outside their comfort zone, to Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) and Norm (George Wendt) having a passive-aggressive powerplay for the TV, the show has so many classic bits that help it get to its grand finale with a fantastic natural chaos.

Cheri put it best when she explained: “[…] we always thought of the people at Cheers as a family. In the sense of, no matter whether you like 'em or don’t like 'em, you still have to see them tomorrow. So I think it’s the idea of putting them in the ultimate family situation, which is, ‘Let’s have our family Thanksgiving.’” It may have been something of a television debut at the time, but all the right elements came together to make true television magic. Though “Thanksgiving Orphans” has indeed become a classic, not everyone was so pleased at the time of its airing.

“Thanksgiving Orphans” Caused Controversy

Though it remains one of Cheers’ finest episodes, “Thanksgiving Orphans” was met with controversy upon its release. Per a blog run by Cheers’ co-creator, Ken Levine, the episode debuted during the Stop World Hunger campaign. The campaign sought to help alleviate the hunger crisis in Africa, and the food fight specifically caused quite the drama. As Levine explained: “Cheers got a lot of flack for that episode.” According to Yahoo, the producers got a number of angry letters from viewers. While other more controversial shows from at the time were used to such upset, Cheers’ creative team had actually taken charitable efforts to help the cause.

“We sent the food we didn’t use to the mission,” Burrows explained. “But you know what? You get complaints no matter what you do.” Cheryl went on to explain that the story didn’t make waste of the feast either. “We thought, 'Oh no, we’re not wasting it,’” she said. “They’re still going to eat it! They’re just going to eat up off the mantel, and off their lap, and off each other. So the food’s not going to waste.” Though the controversy was not necessarily unwarranted, the episode truly wore its heart on its sleeve both on camera and in reality. Of course, the outing has gone on to become one of Cheers’ most beloved and brilliant episodes, and set a new standard for holiday specials.

