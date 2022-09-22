You have to agree that Korean dramas are the cheesiest shows on earth. But contrary to popular belief, cheesy doesn't mean bad - it's precisely what makes Kdramas so popular and loved by people of all generations. Who doesn't appreciate the portrayal of passionate yet innocent love?

RELATED: Best South Korean Romance Movies of the 2000s

While all romance Kdramas are cheesy, some are better than others. These are well executed and carry a strong storyline, making the cheesiness a part of the plot, not the center of attention. With cringingly cute dialogues and over-the-top gestures that prove romance isn't dead (fictionally, anyway), these Kdramas are guilty pleasures for people of all generations.

'My Secret Romance'

If the name doesn't scream cheesy to you, you may be lactose intolerant. From the get-go, My Secret Romance will give you all the feels. Lee Yoo Mi (Song Ji Eun) is, as fate would have it, at one of her mother's many weddings. An uptight woman who detests romance, she usually refrains herself from interacting with men. But after a drunken disaster, she loses her virginity to Cha Jin Wook (Sung Hoon). She flees the following day, swearing never to see him again.

But when, three years later, she finds herself occupying the position of his personal nutritionist, she realizes there's no escape. With the wedding fever and mistaken identity trope, My Secret Romance is a cheesy Kdrama you can watch anytime you want to de-stress.

'Her Private Life'

Art curator Sung Deok Mi (Park Min Young) has a secret: she's a die-hard Kpop fan. She's so devoted to the pop idol Cha Si An (Jung Je Won) that she leads his #1 fan club. But her job forbids her from pursuing idols, and she must protect her identity at all costs. When a media rumor leads to rumors of her dating Si An, her boss, Director Ryan Gold (Kim Jae Wook), steps in and agrees to pretend to date her, saving her identity.

But distinguishing between fake and real is challenging when the lines start to blur. Her Private Life is a rom-com with incredibly cheesy scenes and cringe-worthy dialogues, including when Ryan pretends to kiss Deok Mi at the terrace. However, the couple's chemistry overpowers everything.

'Cinderella and Four Knights'

Eun Ha Won (Park So Dam) had a good life until her mom died. But her demise tumulted Ha Won's life, emotionally and literally. Then, when her father remarried, her cruel stepmother took away her college fund, and Ha Won was left juggling numerous part-time jobs. But in a cinderella moment, Chairman Kang Jong Du (Kim Yong Gun) approaches her with a ludicrous plan: move into his mansion with his three grandsons, the heirs to his family fortune. S

RELATED: Underappreciated South Korean Dramas and Where to Stream Them

he'd be compensated exceptionally well if she succeeded in making them civil. Cinderella and Four Knights is an exciting twist to the chaebol-poor girl love story and is one of the cheesiest Kdramas of all time.

'True Beauty'

Lim Joo Kyung (Moon Ga Young) has always been ugly. Not exaggerating; her friends would so much as say she's downright hideous. Oh wait, she doesn't have any friends either. After a humiliating incident at high school, Joo Kyung is given another chance when her family moves, and she has to change schools. What's better: she's learning makeup to look beautiful. But her new classmate, Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), has seen her with and without makeup.

How long before she realizes her secret and outs it to the entire school? Romantic, hilarious, and cheesy-cute, True Beauty will have you experiencing secondhand embarrassment with Joo Kyung’s attempts at protecting her identity.

'Strong Woman Do Bong Soon'

In one of the cutest love triangles, Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) has a massive crush on her stoic and grumpy childhood friend In Gook Doo (Ji Soo), who doesn't reciprocate her feelings, in the beginning anyway. On the other hand, Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), a spoiled and egotistical gaming CEO, falls head over heels for Bong Soon. But things aren't as simple as they appear. Bong Soon is an extraordinarily strong woman hired by Min Hyuk to protect him, and her cop friend might disapprove of the shenanigans they're up to.

RELATED: Best KDramas Featuring Workplace Romances

Featuring a hilarious take on the reverse-bodyguard trope, the show will have you gasping with laughter. With its season 2 releasing in 2023, this is your sign to watch Strong Woman Do Bong Soon.

'Touch Your Heart'

After she got stuck in a scandal with a son of a rich family, Oh Yoon Seo's (Yoo In Na) career took a break that never quite ended. With her popularity and hopes of the future running down a hill, she has to make a comeback before time runs out. But to get the show that might salvage her career, she has to work as a secretary for 6 months under Kwon Jung Rok (Lee Dong Wook), a perfectionist who is equally grumpy as he is handsome.

RELATED: Best Movies that Feature the Enemies to Lovers Trope

Touch Your Heart is a cheesy comedy with high-quality content that will make you laugh and feel wholesome at the same time. And if you’re one for dramatic monologues by Yoon Seo, you’ve got a great time coming.

'What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?'

Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) has worked as Lee Young Joon's (Park Seo Joon) secretary for over nine years. So when she decides to quit, Young Joon is shaken. He is suddenly hit by the realization that he is incomplete without her, professionally and personally. In a quest to convince her to stay, Young Joon will realize just how strong his feelings for her are as they uncover secrets from a childhood neither of them remembers.

RELATED: Best Korean Movies on Netflix Right Now

A light drama with hilarious anecdotes like their first kiss and a cringingly sweet romance, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim will have you laughing out loud and swooning simultaneously.

'Business Proposal'

When Shin Ha Ri (Kim Sejeong) agrees to go on a date with Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop), pretending to be and as a favor to her best friend Jin Young Seo (Seol In Ah), she has no idea the cruel CEO at his company will be the one waiting at the other side of the table. After she brutally rejects him, Kang Tae Moo figures out her secret and blackmails her into being his fake date to placate his grandmother. But even as he refuses to agree, Tae Moo has fallen hopelessly in love with her.

Some of the best scenes in Business Proposal include the boat and the dinner with Tae Moo’s grandfather. Based on a webtoon of the same name, Business Proposal is a cheesy rom-com, through and through.

'So I Married The Anti-Fan'

Lee Geun Young (Sooyoung) knows she is a great reporter, even if her boss thinks otherwise. For years she's lost count of this, and has let her boss stomp all over her while stealing her ideas. But when an interview with Kpop star Hoo Joon (Choi Tae Joon) gives her boss a reason to fire Geun Young, the last straw snaps. Geun Young decides to take her revenge against Hoo Joon, ultimately leading to her losing any hopes of getting a job. So when she is offered a reality tv show where she ends up performing a virtual marriage with Hoo Joon that may be able to salvage her career, she accepts it regardless of her suspicions. But this may not end the way she thinks.

RELATED: Best Enemies To Lovers Books To Read Right Now

Cute, hilarious, and unwittingly cringe, So I Married The Anti-Fan is the top gun when it comes to cheesy. Including the protest and the TV shoot, So I Married The Anti-Fan features some very corny scenes.

'Heirs'

In a traditional yet beautiful rich-boy-poor-girl love story, Heirs follows Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho), who falls in love with his maid's (Kim Mi Kyung) daughter, Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye). When they first meet in America, he thinks she's just another random girl, but something about her enchants him. When they meet again in Korea, things get complicated when they find out the status gap that separates them.

A young adult romance with a cheesy storyline and even cheesier dialogues, Heirs is a guilty pleasure featuring the forbidden love and damsel in distress tropes.

NEXT: Saddest Korean Dramas For When You Need A Good Cry