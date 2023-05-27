The definition of cheesy is something cheap, unpleasant, or blatantly unauthentic. By that definition, it would be safe to assume that anything considered cheesy would be undesirable to watch. Yet people love to watch low-budget cheesy skits on Tik Tok, and couples and on-lookers alike get a kick out of grandiose cheesy romantic gestures that look like they come straight out of a scene from Say Anything.

There is something about the unauthentic that resonates with people. There's no better example of this than cinema. Moviegoers love films like Top Gun and Superman: The Moviewhere people don't behave and act like people do in reality. Instead, fans can live out their fantasies of how they wish they could be overly earnest or insanely confident and romantic, making these films oddly relatable.

10 Adventures In Babysitting (1987)

A film about a babysitting gig gone wrong doesn't exactly sound riveting. However, a movie can get away with a lot if it has the right charm.

This filmmay not be Oscar-worthy, but its music, earnestness, and hi-jinks perfectly encapsulate the eighties. Elizabeth Shue's chemistry with her underage co-stars keeps this film from being another forgotten 80s movie and instead a staple of the decade.

9 Spider-Man (2002)

Sam Rami's campy first installment of this franchise helped usher in the Hollywood comic book boom. While most films are corny by accident, there is a method to Rami's Campiness.

Spider-Manis chocked full of parental lectures, upside-down kisses, and villain monologs, yet fans still reference these scenes twenty years later. Rami uses moments like closeups of women screaming during playful set-pieces and One-liners from Spidey to incite that child-like wonder fans had when reading the comics, proving what's corny today is nostalgic tomorrow.

8 Sonic The Hedgehog (2020)

This buddy road trip film about a cop who befriends a lonely an intergalactic hedgehog rides the coat tails of it's charming characters and the charismatic actors behind them. This movie breathed new life into a genre once thought was dead.

After the angry uproar over Sonic's character design, this film won over longtime fans and newcomers with its message of friendship. While the story is lacking, Jim Carey and Ben Swartz's energetic and almost manic performances make this film go down in history for revitalizing videogame adaptations in film.

7 Mortal Kombat (2021)

Image via Warner Bros.

Most people wouldn't find humor in a deadly tournament to save Earth from interdimensional colonizers, but this 2021 remake does, which ironically becomes its saving grace.

This film's story and dialogue almost feels like a Saturday morning cartoon. Viewers are forced to either join in on ridiculousness or turn off the movie. Still, comic reliefs like Kano having a sense of humor about its ridiculous premise, make it easier to forgive its shortcomings. Even when critically panned Mortal Kombat fans aggressively defend the movie for at least staying true to the games gruesome fatalities.

6 Twilight (2008)

Image via Summit Entertainment

When a decades-old vampire falls in love with a teenage girl, hilarity ensues. However, this 2008 fantasy romance's colossal fan base is no laughing matter.

The film, famous for its longing stares between characters and soapy love story, may enrage some cine files, but this is why this franchise works. The film knows its audience and delivers on the cheese. Five movies and millions of dollars later, Twilight has left its mark on cinema.

5 The Fast And The Furious (1999)

Image via Universal Pictures

This 1999 classic about a cop infiltrating a street racing gang tests the limits of reality. Yet, some movies are so illogical that fans can't help but love them despite themselves.

Whether it's the fact that a racing gang would risk their lives to steal Panasonic DVDs, the forced tough guy dialogue, or an FBI agent letting the head of a criminal syndicate go because they get along so well, this film is front-loaded with cheese. However, fans can't help but have fun with the absurdity of this movie, not to mention the thrilling racing stunts that are shot with practical effects and still hold up two decades years later.

4 Superman: The Movie (1978)

Image via Warner Bros.

In a decade that grappled with the Vietnam War and the Watergate Scandal, Americans sought something to believe in again. It's no surprise that Richard Donor's feel-good take on Superman's origin story became the behemoth that it did.

Christopher Reeve's charismatic performance as a super sincere, good-hearted small-town man thrown into a world of crime and skepticism while remaining untarnished still gives fans hope today. Superman also has a timeless love story of a world-weary reporter that falls for an incorruptible do-gooder. Like Lois, audiences fell in love with Superman, making them believe in truth, justice, and the American way again.

3 Big Trouble In Little China (1984)

Image via 20th Century Fox

John Carpenter's action comedy about a truck driver trying to save his friend's wife from an ancient sorcerer who must marry a green-eyed woman is so insanely goofy that it has to be seen to be believed.

Carpenters ohmage to old school martial arts films is full of characters starring intensely at the camera, whacky and well-choreographed action scenes, and tons of WTF moments that leave viewers smiling from ear to ear. It's also the only film whose villain dies from a panic attack. Its infusion of superhuman action and comedy almost feels like a precursor to the MCU.

2 Top Gun (1987)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jerry Brook BrukHeimer's classic about an egotistical but lovable fighter pilot shows the importance of having an electric actor like Tom Cruise to elevate a film.

On its face, Top Gun is a basic action film with goofy dialogue and hilarious character nicknames like "Ice Man." However, with the enthusiasm with which the actors deliver their lines, fans can't help but be charmed by this film. Even grown men swoon over Cruise and Kelly McGillis's on-screen chemistry though they'll never admit it. At the end of the day, it's all about the CGI-free aerial dog fights that make this film breathtaking.

1 Top Gun Maverick (2022)

Image via Paramount Pictures

In a time when Hollywood's future looked uncertain, Tom Cruise swooped in to save the day with his sequel to his classic 80s blockbuster. However, unlike most sequels that take 24 years to make, Maverick would stay true to what made it Iconic.

Maverick is full of fun because it almost feels like a retro film. The dialogue is still cheesy and lighthearted. However, in an era where films can feel more skeptical about the world and agenda-driven, Maverick is a breath of fresh air. It also balances campiness and real human drama with Ice Man's illness and Maverick's relationship with Penny. This film proves that what fans feel when they leave the theater matters more than artistry.

