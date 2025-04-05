Cheesy rom-coms are a guilty pleasure a lot of us can't shake, and that's perfectly fine. Movies are available to viewers of all tastes, ages, and backgrounds and appeal to each group on a certain level; they don't always have to be overly meaningful or full of symbolism and messages. Sometimes, all we need is a predictable plot, great chemistry between the leads, and a story of how love prevails over everything.

Luckily, there are plenty of romantic comedies that are cheesy enough to make us feel all things, from saying "that's unrealistic" to shedding a tear or two and saying "that's beautiful." It's a thin line between the two, but the cheesy rom-coms we absolutely adore don't care; they're here to make us feel happy and believe in love again.

10 'Save the Last Dance' (2001)

Directed by Thomas Carter