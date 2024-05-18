The Big Picture Chelsea and Courtney's friendship showcases honesty, trust, and support through difficult times.

Chelsea found power in her pain after leaving an emotionally abusive relationship with Tyson.

Both Chelsea and Courtney value true friendship, learning to protect their peace and appreciate trustworthy relationships.

Season one of Grand Cayman: Secrets In Paradise has come to an end, and the entire cast of the reality series has had time since to reflect on who they were before filming started versus after. Several members of the cast went through life-altering experiences during the freshman season’s filming. One of those cast members is Chelsea Flynn, who, at the beginning of the season, was very much in love with her now ex-boyfriend, Tyson. The couple had their issues long before the season began.

Chelsea is one of several ex-pats in the series cast, and she originally moved to Grand Cayman with her ex-husband. Later, she met Tyson, who quickly swept her off her feet. Their relationship began, and soon, Chelsea learned that she was pregnant. This happy news was quickly soured when she learned that Tyson cheated on her. He managed to smooth things over, and when filming began, she was still happy with him. Her friends, on the other hand, were much less enthusiastic about him, especially Courtney McTaggart.

Chelsea and Courtney are extremely close, and Courtney was vocal about her dislike for Tyson but also did what she could to support her friend. That’s what made the fight at Victoria Coleman’s bachelorette party all the more shocking. Chelsea, who was fresh off her break up with Tyson, was still emotionally fragile at the party, leading to a major misunderstanding between her and Courtney. They eventually made up, and now there is nothing but love and gratitude between the two friends. Collider spoke with Chelsea and Courtney about the experience and how their friendship pulled them both through difficult times.

Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise (2024) A group of uber-rich and on-the-rise locals and expats navigate the rocky waters of their relationships, friendships, and careers in the paradise of Grand Cayman Release Date April 9, 2024 Cast Elizabeth Chambers , Selita Ebanks , Courtney McTaggart , Craig Jervis , Julian Foster , Aaron Bernardo , Cass Lacelle , Victoria Jurkowski , Chelsea Flynn , Teri Bilewitch , Trevor Coleman , Dillon Claassens , Connor Bunney Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Freeform

Chelsea and Courtney Show True Friendship on ‘Grand Cayman: Secrets In Paradise’

Image via Freeform

Chelsea and Courtney were both close friends when filming for Grand Cayman: Secrets In Paradise first began. When asked about what it was like filming, Courtney said: “You're seeing our real relationship. We have a foundation of trust, of, you know? True love for each other and wanting to see the other do well. Chelsea and I's relationship specifically, I think we both really appreciate the same characteristics in each other and we really appreciate honesty, and also that space to kind of navigate through situations without judgment.”

Related ‘Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise’ Cast Brings Caymankind to the World [Interview] Collider spoke with several cast members of Freeform’s new reality series ‘Grand Cayman: Secrets of Paradise’ prior to the series premiere.

She added: “You have to have that balance in a friendship-- of letting somebody know that you're always going to be there for them, but also you’re not going to ostracize [them].” Chelsea added to this, providing more insight into their friendship. She shared: “Courtney was literally my first friend on the island. She's been with me through it all. She knew my ex-husband when we moved to the island together. You know, she was friends with us both. When I went through a divorce, it was like Court went through a divorce. She's been there through my pregnancy, my first child.”

She added: “I left the island land for a short while but came back, and the relationship and friendship Court and I have had over the past 10 years has been consistent. I respect what she says, you know? And like she says, she doesn't judge me; she warned me about certain situations, [and] I still went into certain situations, but she loved me anyway.”

True friendship is not one in which one person says what the other person wants to hear rather than being truthful. In this type of friendship, people hold each other accountable and own their mistakes when the time comes. The blow-up between Chelsea and Courtney at the bachelorette party is an excellent example of this. Chelsea knew that her behavior spun out of control at the time, and she eventually owned it and apologized, which was all Courtney needed for things to be good between them again.

Chelsea Flynn Found Power In Her Pain After Leaving Her Abusive Relationship

Image via Freeform

There are multiple forms of abuse that can occur in a romantic relationship. Physical abuse is the one that is spoken about the most, as the results are often visible, but emotional abuse is something that many struggle with without realizing it’s abuse. Emotional or psychological abuse is “Abuse [that] includes non-physical behaviors that are meant to control, isolate, or frighten you. This may present in romantic relationships as threats, insults, constant monitoring, excessive jealousy, manipulation, humiliation, intimidation, and dismissiveness, among others.” Chelsea’s relationship with Tyson was certainly an emotionally abusive one, and in retrospect, the signs were always there. “

As much as my friends were like: ‘He is not good for you, just leave,’ it's not that simple. Especially when you have a child with this person. But my friends who love me-- they just couldn't stand it. Seeing me so broken. My mom relocated all the way from England to Cayman because she saw how broken I was from this abusive relationship.”

The dismissive behavior Tyson displayed the few times he was seen in the series was very clear, and now, Chelsea is hoping that other women will be able to see what she could not see initially. She said: “ I'm so proud of the woman I am today, one year later. And it was actually very difficult to watch the episodes and see the woman that I was.” While the episodes were difficult to relive, Chelsea worked to not judge herself. “I give myself grace. I try not to be too unkind to myself with the decisions that I made, but I take accountability for choosing that man,” she shared, adding, “I just hope that women will watch it and recognize those red flags; they don't just appear out of nowhere. They were there in the beginning. So choose better, you know? Choose a man that has the characteristics of somebody who will be a sustainable long-term partner.”

Chelsea and Courtney Have a True Friendship That’s Hard to Find

Image via Freeform

Both Chelsea and Courtney learned a lot about themselves and their own friendship throughout filming and after filming ended. Chelsea said: “Now that I am in a much more healed space, I almost feel like I have a, it's rubbed off on me. A bit of Courtney's levelheadedness. I have that clarity where I don't think I will be as overreactive to give people the luxury of having those angry reactions from me in the future. So, protect your peace because it's a blessing. Not everybody deserves a reaction from you.”

Courtney echoed Chelsea’s sentiments, saying, “I'd also say it just reiterates the importance of, like I said, having people that you know and trust around you. I appreciate it more [now] because I keep hearing people say like, ‘Oh, your friendship's amazing,’ and to me, I'm like, ‘Isn't that the standard? Shouldn't it be that way?’ But I think when you realize a lot of people don't operate in that way, and that maybe friendships and true friendships are harder to come by.” She added, “It just makes me grateful to know that I have a solid foundation of people here that I know that I love and that I trust.” Trust is crucial, especially when braving the world as a burgeoning reality TV star.

The entire season of Grand Cayman: Secrets In Paradise is available to stream on Hulu.

Watch On Hulu