Throughout the history of reality television, the genre has provided viewers with a plethora of shows that have spanned taste levels. There are shows that are beloved for their brilliant competition format and honest portrayal of real people. Then there are those guilty pleasure programs that follow some Hollywood personalities and those living a life of luxury. But MTV had capitalized on reality programs that had no fear of being "trashy." Between Jersey Shore and Teen Mom, MTV was more than willing to showcase individuals in heightened situations that made viewers continue watching for the WTF moments. For individuals who appeared on Teen Mom and its various spinoffs, some were marked with the moniker of being a part of a show like that. Their reputation was tied to their portrayal on the show. But there have been some stars that broke out and found their footing post Teen Mom. Such is the case for Chelsea DeBoer. Known as Chelsea Houska when she first appeared on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea has been able to break the curse and establish a new life and career for herself since her time on MTV.

Teen Mom was the first spin-off of the infamous MTV series 16 and Pregnant. Teen Mom originally focused on the lives of individuals who appeared on the original program, including the infamous Farrah Abraham. The sequel program took the original's premise with a focus on new women as they navigated changing relationships between their family and friends while struggling to raise a child as a young mother. Starting on 16 and Pregnant, Chelsea Houska was then introduced to the world in 2011 on Teen Mom 2 as the mother of Aubree. She remained with the show until Season 10 and has since moved her television presence to HGTV. A new person was born.

Chelsea DeBoer Found a New Opportunity

During her time on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea was working through a relationship with the father of her daughter, Adam Lind. She received her GED and began attending a beauty school. They endured a very rocky relationship that played out of the course of the first few seasons which ultimately led to a brutal custody battle with Adam. She wanted full custody of Aubree. Thankfully for Chelsea, the court ruled in her favor. During the years of court drama over her daughter, Chelsea was able to find some new hope in her life when Cole DeBoer entered her orbit. Debuting during Season 6 of Teen Mom 2, Cole became the one. Their beautiful relationship was the happy ending Chelsea had always wanted.

They were engaged in 2015, married by 2016, before welcoming three children together. Watson was born in 2017, Layne was born in 2018, and Walker was born in 2021. Chelsea ultimately left Teen Mom 2 in 2020. In her parting statement, Chelsea wrote, "We're proud to have been able to share our story and are so grateful to the fans who have followed our journey from the beginning. Our next chapter in life will focus on developing our brand and taking things to the next level with new endeavors and expanding family businesses." This statement wasn't just a wish for Chelsea and Cole. It became their opportunity.

Having a public profile thanks to her time on Teen Mom 2, Chelsea didn't let that stop her from forging new opportunities to better her life and career. There are people in the world who don't have the will or drive to go for their goals to achieve their dreams. After being inspired by her own home renovation project, Chelsea felt the urge to have her own show about renovating homes. So she made an ambitious move by reaching out to HGTV with a direct message on Instagram.

In the same year she departed Teen Mom 2, she sent HGTV a message reading, "I feel like HGTV is missing out on some quality TV by not following our home building adventures. We're ready to make the transition from MTV whenever you guys are lol!" Well, someone read that message and thought Chelsea was onto something. Just two years later, Down Home Fab became a reality. Like many shows on HGTV, the series features the couple and their family as they tackle some massive projects on top of their growing their own design business.

There was no denying Chelsea DeBoer's past, and HGTV didn't try to hide it when Down Home Fab was first revealed as a new addition to the HGTV family. In the press release, HGTV reminded viewers that Chelsea was a former Teen Mom 2 star, but they ensured that this was a new chapter. The situations seen on the MTV program would be left there. The first season focused on the couple in Sioux Falls, South Dakota where Chelsea's design eye would elevate projects as Cole would serve as the project manager and jack-of-all-trades.

With a formula on HGTV where their shows are family-focused, the DeBoer family was a central part of the program. It allowed a new audience to get to know them for who they are in a new light. There's no doubt that Down Home Fab would not likely have happened without Chelsea and Cole's profile on television, but it opened up a door to others in the world of reality television to understand that they are not beholden to their original program. There is always a new opportunity if you want it. Chelsea is living proof of that.

Chelsea DeBoer's Journey Is Inspirational

When Down Home Fab was first revealed, it was an incredible step for the DeBoer family. It was a dream come true. But it was also an inspirational story of second chances and never giving up. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Chelsea continued to honor her past, aware of how it informed her present. She said, "After I left that, I was ready to leave it behind. But, of course, I see clips online. These girls were a huge part of a very important part of my life as well." She continued, "We kind of all went through the same thing together at the same time, and even if I don't talk to these girls all the time, my heart is still with them."

Now with two seasons of Down Home Fab under her belt, Chelsea has been pushed out of her comfort zone. Teen Mom 2 is a part of her identity, but she's forged ahead and allowed her new career to define this new chapter. She's becoming a rising start on the network. She and Cole joined the cast for the special season of House Hunters: All Stars. The DeBoers joined as guest judges for the kitchen episode of Battle on the Mountain. And if things continue on this trajectory, it's just going to keep getting better!

Thanks to their HGTV profile, they've joined the ranks of other HGTV personalities who have expanded their television profile to real world practicality. They have opened their own brick-and-mortar store called Down Home by DeBoer in Tea, South Dakota. They did have an unfortunate situation with the store, but the store is in great shape and fans are flocking to the store. Chelsea DeBoer has proven that there is certainly life after Teen Mom. Her fellow Teen Mom family can look toward her for hope that no matter what happens in the past, the future can be bright. Chelsea DeBoer is a pinnacle of hope. She's a supermom!

Down Home Fab is available to stream on Max.

