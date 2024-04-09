The Big Picture Chelsea and Cole's show, Down Home Fab, blends family and home design, fulfilling a dream for the couple.

The couple faces challenges on the show, such as dealing with asbestos in old homes and tight deadlines.

Chelsea's eldest daughter Aubree is creative and might follow in her mother's design footsteps, while her younger siblings have their own interests.

Chelsea DeBoer first hit television screens in 2010 on MTV's reality series Teen Mom. At the time, she was pregnant with her eldest daughter, Aubree. Chelsea was pursuing her dreams when she got pregnant and wound up having to go down a very different route to get to where she is today. The father of her firstborn, Adam Lind, was clearly not prepared for the pressures of fatherhood, proving to be a terrible partner to Chelsea and father to Aubree. Their relationship continued to be fraught with issues, as Chelsea was sincerely hopeful he'd be able to turn his bad habits and attitudes around. He was not able to do so, as he only got worse, building up a criminal record while ignoring his child. Adding insult to injury, in 2015, Adam attempted to get full custody of Aubree. Thankfully, his attempt failed miserably, and Chelsea's journey on Teen Mom continued unfettered. She eventually met Cole DeBoer and began a new and healthy relationship, with Cole raising Aubree as if she were his own. Chelsea and Cole wed in 2018 and have added three additional children - Watson, Layne, and Walker - to their family.

Chelsea and Cole left Teen Mom in 2020 and soon began their own series, Down Home Fab, on HGTV. Down Home Fab follows Chelsea and Cole as they renovate homes in their small South Dakota town. Much like many other HGTV shows, Chelsea handles the design side of their projects, while Cole does the contracting. Now, in season two, Chelsea and Cole spoke with Collider about the new season of Down Home Fab, as well as the journey from teen mom to now. They shared their insight into their family as well as their future goals for the show.

‘Down Home Fab’ Is a Blend of Family and Home Design

Chelsea and Cole were both incredibly excited to share their thoughts on the upcoming season, and the series as a whole. Chelsea shared, “I literally-- this is a dream! This is not real life. [laughs] I always thought it'd be cool [to have our own show]. Cole and I-- we watch HGTV all the time. We are super fans. We've been super fans. We would just binge Fixer Upper and be like, ‘How cool is this? That would be so fun to do something like this.’ And it truly is such a dream.” Cole piggybacked on this, saying, “It's just it's the most rewarding is just seeing the family's reaction. You're handing them over their house that you [re]created, and you're just praying that they love it. And seeing the reaction? It means a lot.” Chelsea and Cole are clearly passionate about the work they do at Down Home Fab and shared that there’s a lot to look forward to in the new season, but it wasn’t easy sailing along the way.

When asked about some of the difficulties they faced on season two of the hit HGTV show, Cole shared, “The projects in older homes where it requires the removal of tile in a bathroom. Well, you find out it's like five inches thick and requires you to have asbestos and lead testing. [laughs] Just all the fun things where you’ve got to wear, like a hazmat suit. And, you know, it turns out into a massive project.” Chelsea added to this, saying, “Definitely, the older homes are challenging, but also, we had some huge projects this season, and we are on a time crunch, and I think those were really challenging as well.” The challenges never outweigh the rewarding aspect, as Chelsea also shared, “The first episode to me is just the family, they're so sweet, and they've gone through so much that we just felt so proud to be able to do their house for them and just be a small part of their story for sure.”

Much has changed for the Teen Mom star and her family as well. Aubree, Chelsea's eldest daughter, has hit her teen years, which is an entirely new journey for the DeBoers. When asked if Aubree had a desire to be a designer like her mother, Chelsea said, “She's very, very creative, and I could definitely see her somewhere in [the design] space or even creating art. She's just very creative.” When asked about Aubree’s younger siblings, the couple shared that they’d be more interested in Cole's side of the show. She said, “It's so funny because the one that I could see getting into it the most, specifically like a demo-- you would think it'd be Watson, but it's Layne, our five-year-old! [laughs] She's insane, and she would demolish a house or a project like that.” Cole added, Yeah, Watson likes to build, but he's just very neat. Yeah. And Layne is like, Miss Destruction. The future is incredibly bright for the DeBoers and for Down Home Fab. When asked about taking the show on the road, Chelsea emphatically shared, “We are down for literally anything. The only thing that would scare me is we don't want to be away from our kids. So I guess we'd have to see how we could make that work for sure. But we are definitely open to anything.”

