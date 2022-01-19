With Acorn TV's original drama The Chelsea Detective available to stream on Acorn starting March 7th, Collider has been given the exclusive first trailer for the upcoming four-part series. The Chelsea Detective follows Detective Inspector Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) as he investigates a series of murders in Chelsea, the affluent London borough where murder and mayhem boil beneath a seemingly calm surface. Aiding him in his quest for justice are no nonsense DS Priya Shamsie (Sonita Henry), research and tech queen DC Jess Lombard (Lucy Phelps), rookie officer DC Connor Pollock (Peter Bankolé) and brilliant, if occasionally daunting, and Chief Forensics Officer Ashley Wilton (Sophie Stone). Anamaria Marinca plays his art dealer wife. Emmy winner Peter Fincham created and executive produced the series, while Glen Laker and Liz Lake join him as co-writers. Richard Signy and Darcia Martin will divvy up directing duties.

The trailer showcases Scarborough's seasoned Detective Arnold, along with various members of his investigative team populating what promises to be a thrilling crime drama that takes place in London. In addition, Acorn says, "The cases the team take on allow viewers to visit a diverse cross-section of Chelsea life, spanning the mansions of the super-rich to the council flats of the World’s End Estate, and the rarefied corridors of a prestigious international school to the leafy melancholy of Brompton Cemetery and the bustle of the King’s Road. Frances Barber also stars as Arnold’s mother."

Acorn TV offers a unique catalog of UK shows that may not make it onto bigger streamers. The Chelsea Detective joins an ever-expanding library of British favorites that have serious potential to make waves in the United States. Current Acorn TV Originals include Ms. Fisher's Modern Murder Mysteries, Deadwater Fell (starring David Tennant), Agatha Raisin, Bloodlands, and more.

Acorn Media Group has been distributing British TV in the United States for almost 30 years, having started out by selling physical copies of British shows throughout the 1990s. As the demand for physical media began to decline, Acorn relaunched its services as a streamer dedicated to doing what the company had always done: bring the best British television to an entirely new audience.

The first feature-length part of The Chelsea Detective starts streaming on March 7th, with the other parts airing weekly until March 28th. Check out the trailer below:

