It's often forgotten how essential documentaries are in helping people understand the world around them. Your average person doesn't have time to dig into serious research or unravel years of theory, so documentaries translate complex information into something digestible for all...at least, they're supposed to. It's unfortunate how many of these fail to meet audiences at their level and become a purge of information rather than an attempt to actually help people learn, a mission clearly at the center of the Netflix docu-series Chelsea Does. This four-part program tackles a different subject in each episode (racism, drugs, marriage, and Silicon Valley) and dissects not only how they function but the ways they impact communities across the world. These are very critical topics — which is why some people may be shocked to learn the series' host is the legendarily crass, self-admittedly unaware comedienne Chelsea Handler. Yet it's the performer's ignorance about these issues that actually makes the series so resonant, as being openly unaware means she goes on the same journey as the viewers as she learns more and more about these things. It creates a realistic, relatable portrayal of someone trying to learn, and it becomes one of the most informative docu-series out there in the process.

‘Chelsea Does’ Makes Learning Easy

While many documentaries try to infuse their knowledge with comedy, few use humor as their central way of communicating, but Chelsea Does does. This is due to the host at its center, with the entire program being Chelsea Handler's brainchild. While her years as the host of Chelsea Lately showed her ability to turn any topic into a hilarious joke, this new format and its serious subject matter was definitely a turn for the performer. Yet she immediately endears viewers to her by making something clear: she knows as little about these things as they do. In fact, she probably knows even less. She is open about how her status as a wealthy White woman means she hasn't had to tangle with the impact of these issues, yet she wants to use her privilege to take watchers on a realistic journey of discovery that most people wouldn't have the time or resources to attempt. She adopts the usual documentary style by featuring many experts and demonstrations about how these different things operate in the world but pairs this clinical information with funny scenes of her discussing the topics with friends and admitting how confused so much of what she's heard has left her. She recognizes that this is how most people would actually learn about these things and, knowing that having questions doesn't make someone dumb, uses her own lack of knowledge to make even the most intellectual information easy to understand.

Most of society's biggest issues are caused by a lack of accessible knowledge. And while documentaries try to break down this barrier, few understand how to navigate complex information in a way that the average person can understand and learn from. They forget that most viewers won't have the previous knowledge or the time to fully grasp the jargon being thrown their way, so that's why Chelsea Does' emphasis on easy, humanity-based education is so important. While it's saddening to hear about how America's drug system hurts millions every year, nothing makes viewers understand just how heartbreaking this atrocity is than a woman discussing how her reliance on substances tore her family apart. The series always makes sure to humanize this complex information through people passionate about the issue, and with Handler there acting as the audience insert and asking every wild question that comes to mind, it creates an open space where watchers can learn in an easy, open way. The program meets people at their level by saddling them with someone who isn't an expert herself, and by grounding itself in the utterly human experience of struggling to learn something new, it offers viewers a kind of illuminating docu-series like they've never seen before.

‘Chelsea Does’ Shows That There’s Never a Dumb Question