American comedian and actress Chelsea Handler is putting all the rumors to rest and confirming that she won’t be joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills as the show heads into its Season 14! Bravo, on the other hand, hasn’t announced the names of the housewives being featured either. In the middle of all the mystery around the new season, news about Handler coming on board started floating around. But turns out, there was no truth to the story!

The rumor started on a blog that claimed the comedian had signed a deal to become a part of the popular reality TV show. But Handler immediately took a screenshot and shared it to her Instagram story with the caption, “This is not true.”

With the 13th installment of RHOBH coming to a close on March 13, 2024, filming for the new season has officially kickstarted in April 2024. So far, none of the main cast members from the show are confirmed to return — which is partially also why there has been a lot of speculation from the fandom. However, we know for a fact that Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff are definitely not returning to the show — since both of them had earlier announced their exit on their social media handles.

‘RHOBH’ Season 14 Might Not See The Return of a Very Familiar Face

While there have been reports of some old faces returning and others exiting, RHOBH alum Kyle Richards, too, might be saying goodbye to us. Richards has been a series regular since 2010 and is now the last remaining original full-time cast member on the show. With RHOBH Season 13 revolving around Richards’s split with her estranged husband Mauricio Umanksy (Buying Beverley Hills), she had earlier revealed in an interview with Extra that the filming for this season was extremely challenging for her. Her exact words were:

“I think this season, particularly, because I had been so under the microscope, not just with the cast, but in the public eye. It’s been very challenging to navigate through that when I’m just trying to figure out my life myself.”

The reality star also went on to talk about how her future on the show is always uncertain. Richards spoke about how returning to a new season is always a last-minute decision for her, and if she decides to be a part of Season 14, that will be a last-minute decision too.

But if you ask her friend and former co-star Taylor Armstrong, she doesn’t think that an exit is in the cards for Richards. Armstrong was an original cast member of the show before she decided to leave in 2016. In an interview with US Weekly, Armstrong insisted that she can’t imagine the show without Richards. However, she does think that it might be good for her to take some time off to figure out her personal life.

While we don’t have a premiere date for RHOBH Season 14 as of yet, all 13 seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are available to stream on Peacock.

