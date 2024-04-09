The Big Picture Chelsea Lazkani filed for divorce, ending her marriage after four years.

Fans were introduced to Chelsea Lazkani in season 5 of Selling Sunset. Viewers were also introduced to her husband, Jeffrey on the reality show when they went on a double date with Jason Oppenheim. Chelsea was still working hard to be accepted into the Oppenheim Group and her husband was very supportive of that goal. "I think there's a missing ingredient, and it sounds like you're it," he told her. But it looks like the couple's union is over after getting married in 2017.

Chelsea filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" on March 27. The parents share a five-year-old son named Maddox and a three-year-old daughter named Melia. Chelsea revealed one of the ways she's handling the big change.

Chelsea Lazkani Copes With Divorce Through Baking

The realtor posted a TikTok on April 5 giving a life update to her fans as she made donuts. "Making donuts is super easy unlike my life right now," she said in a voiceover as she mixed ingredients into a bowl. "I added honey for some extra sweetness because what won't kill you will make you stronger. At least that's what they say," she said as she covered the dough.

"The only thing I feel like eating right now is junk food, so I figured I'd make it myself for a slightly healthier option," she explained. "Now I'm not gonna lie to you I planned to spend the whole day in bed watching The First Wives Club on Netflix. But I remembered I'm a bad b-tch! So here I am making jam donuts with nowhere to go." The video ended with her filling the donuts with the homemade jam she made. "Honestly, I'm kind of happy I didn't stay in bed today because escape is never peace...embracing it is," she claimed.

Selling Sunset fans had a lot to say about her situation in the comments. "Inspiration for so many things," Chrishell Stause commented. Chelsea followed up the video with another one of her making Din Tai Fung at home on Sunday.

Fans will most likely learn more about Chelsea's decision to end her marriage in the upcoming season. The streaming platform confirmed season 8 will be released in 2024. Season 7 showed Chelsea at odds with Bre Tiesi because of her comments about Bre having a child with Nick Cannon. She then befriended Cassandra Dawn for her questionable past with Bre.

