The Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion went to great lengths to defend the realism of the reality show. Jessica Vestal was angry at Jimmy Presnell for saying in an interview that she got a good edit. Sarah Ann Bick was called out by the hosts for claiming the show was for entertainment. Nick and Vanessa Lachey emphasized that real marriages have come from the show and, therefore, everything must be real.

However, we know by now that Love Is Blind doesn't catch everything that happens between cast members, and the episodes are edited to tell a full picture leading up to the weddings. Chelsea Blackwell was shown emotional throughout her relationship with Jimmy and fans have repeatedly called her insecure. She explained in an interview where her insecurity was coming from and that Jimmy was a different partner when the cameras were away.

Chelsea Says Jimmy's Words on 'Love Is Blind' Were Contradictory

Chelsea interviewed with her friend, Sarah Alysse. She claimed there was a lot that Netflix viewers didn't see before the clingy argument. "There is so much that is not shown," she said. "And me, having that conversation and expressing to him like, 'Hey, [...] this is the way I'm feeling. This is how my day has gone. This is...these are real emotions.' And he was sitting there trying to like, sell himself. Like, 'No, I kissed you. No, I kissed you.'" She explained they had three weeks to show each other what kind of partner they would be if they got married.

The crew filmed the couple from five to 10 at night because of Jimmy's work schedule. "In that conversation, too he mentions, 'You're in my space too much,'" Chelsea noted. "Which is what really triggered me is because I'm like, 'I have nowhere to go. We moved in together.'" The flight attendant said she wasn't in his office, but around the house cleaning. She also avoided working while filming, so she could be present for the process. But Chelsea said Jimmy would say things were moving too fast, which she resented because the timeline for the show is known. Chelsea also said the positive things Jimmy was saying in the Dominican Republic weren't what he was saying to her. Lastly, she mentioned Jimmy said he was into "smaller" girls in the pods.

"Yeah, you're telling me things I want to hear on camera," Chelsea said. "But your actions are not matching your words." She said it was "alarming" that his rebuttals in that clingy argument at home weren't shown. However, she doesn't regret speaking up about her concerns with her partner. "I wasn't getting my cup filled at all," she added. Chelsea claimed he was on his phone all the time, and he only gave affection to her when the cameras were around. She then addressed people calling her insecure. "I was in a relationship that made me feel insecure," she explained. "I was not in a secure relationship."

Jimmy and Chelsea tried to continue their relationship after filming, but it ended. He revealed at the reunion that his friend is "pissed off" at him for revealing they hooked up in the past. Chelsea apologized for revealing that private information before cameras. "I forget about the cameras," she said. "I didn't even realize the cameras were there. It was just a huge argument that just blew up and I'm really sorry."

A.D. Smith revealed it was "tough to watch" Chelsea's insecurities be highlighted. "We don't know that side of you," she said during the reunion special. "We know a very confident, very proud woman. So to see you kind of go through that emotional roller coaster was, that was wild to watch."

