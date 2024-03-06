The Big Picture Gina Linetti's unconventional non-cop character adds a unique dynamic to the diverse squad.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's titular 99th precinct is truly comprised of New York's finest, boasting a stellar squad of the most hilarious and exceptional police officers on television. Led by the stalwart and honorable Captain Holt (Andre Braugher), the detective squad in this hit comedy series is one of the best ensemble casts of any recent sitcom thanks to their raucously funny dynamics and incredible diversity of personalities and backgrounds. The rascally mischievous Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) plays off the ever-loyal Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) as one of the best brotherly friendships on TV, while Rosa Diaz's (Stephanie Beatriz) mysterious aloofness is a perfect foil to Amy Santiago's (Melissa Fumero) bubbling enthusiasm. Add in the comedic aura of Sgt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) and you've got a truly irreplaceable cast of characters.

But even then, the series would not have been as uproariously beloved were it not for the final addition to the core characters: Gina Linetti (Chelsea Peretti) an over-the-top and overly expressive character whose wisecracking comments and diva personality make her the spicy final ingredient to Brooklyn Nine-Nine's ecclectic bunch. It's hard to imagine the show without her, but that bleaker reality was almost the case. When the show was first written, the role of Gina Linetti didn't even exist.

Who Does Chelsea Peretti Play?

Gina Linetti is one of the most unconventional characters in the series, but also one of the most integral. As the assistant to the precinct's captain, Linetti is the only character in the main cast that isn't an NYPD officer. However, her separation from the crime-busting action of the squad was never a limitation on Gina's influence on the show. With her dry sense of humor and biting wit, Gina is arguably the most quotable character in the entire series, which, considering the plethora of brilliant dialogue from the rest of the squad, is an incredible achievement. Submitting such bangers like, "I worked at a sunglass kiosk at the mall for four years, so not only have I been through hell, I was assistant manager there." Linetti is a force to be reckoned with and consistently one of the funniest characters in every scene she's in.

The fact that Gina is a civilian rather than an officer is one of her character's greatest strengths, allowing her to have a unique dynamic with the rest of the main cast. The word "audacity" comes to mind when describing her unabashed persona, as Gina revels in overdramatic expression. She's a foil to every character she interacts with, able to poke fun at the detectives' funniest personality traits, while still hammering home her own independent punchlines. Even the otherwise immovably stoic Captain Holt is susceptible to Gina's endearing hilarity, affirming that beneath his assistant's teasing nature is a person who genuinely does care for her friends, even if she shows it in unconventional ways.

Chelsea Peretti "Didn't Seem Like a Cop"

The story behind the casting and creation of Gina Linetti was unique in a way that the character would have truly loved. When Peretti first auditioned for the show, she was actually gunning for the part of Rosa Diaz, which, at the time, wasn't even the finalized name of that character. The part eventually went to Stephanie Beatriz, evolving into the leather jacket clad badass we know today. But even Beatriz hadn't originally planned to audition for that role, as she shared in an interview with BUILD, that she initially read for the role of Amy Santiago. Melissa Fumero ultimately got the role of the 99th's most eager detective, but Beatriz and Peretti nonetheless found their niches in the show. Or, in Peretti's case, carved out their own unique role in the series.

On an ATX TV Festival panel, Peretti talked about how, when she auditioned, she and Andy Samberg were playing around, evidently having plenty of fun during their screen test. The crux of Gina's character creation and Peretti's casting can be found in the note that she received from the audition, stating that, "she didn't seem like a cop." However, despite the fact that this feedback otherwise seemed like a soft rejection for someone auditioning for a show about police officers, Peretti nonetheless impressed so much that they decided to create Gina as a way to include her in the series. Peretti's authenticity ultimately paid off and, in a manner that Gina would wholeheartedly approve, she found herself as a core, irreplaceable part of the 99th precinct, NYPD badge or not.

Andy Samberg & Chelsea Peretti Were Real-Life Childhood Friends

Peretti's real-life influence on her character wasn't limited to making a non-cop character. In fact, Gina's history with Jake is yet another example of the writers taking a page from Peretti's actual life and implementing it in the series. Peretti and Samberg are actual childhood friends, having been known each other since elementary school, with Peretti even admitting to harboring a crush on her friend when they were younger. And, in the show, Gina and Jake have also been friends since childhood. It was actually Jake who helped Gina secure her job at the 99th precinct, and their jovial friendship is one of the foundational reasons why the squad feels like such a family.

The Season 6 episode, "The Tattler," is one of the standout episodes in the series' first run on NBC, after initially being cancelled by their previous network, FOX. The episode saw the two childhood friends attending their 20-year high school reunion, giving a throwback glimpse at their younger days as a pair of double-denim clad teenagers. Gina's deep friendship with Jake is further explored, revealing that it was Linetti who caused one of the most embarrassing moments in her friend's high school life, in order to help keep him on the right track, ultimately leading to their profoundly heartwarming lives at the 99th.

The 99th precinct is home to an eclectic cast of characters, each of whom are essential to making the show as beloved as it is. It's hard to picture the series without Holt, or Terry, or anyone, but Gina's later inclusion in the show helped put the proverbial cherry on top of the already stacked cast. And though Peretti didn't get the part she originally auditioned for, it's safe to say that Gina would have adored the unique attention and commitment to getting her on the show that led to the creation of an entirely new character that helped make the show such a roaring success.

