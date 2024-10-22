In an exclusive revealed by Variety, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Big Mouth star Chelsea Peretti is officially joining the cast of the second season of the hit British comedy, Am I Being Unreasonable. With a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 88% and an audience score of 80%, Am I Being Unreasonable's first season in 2022 proved a huge success, with the blend of mysterious drama and creator Daisy May Cooper's observational comedy helping the series to enormous praise and renewal for a second outing.

That second outing has already picked up several notable names, who, alongside Peretti, will help take the series up a notch as it aims for an even wider audience for Season 2. Joining the cast for Season 2 are the likes of Tom Davis, Denise Black, Jamali Maddix, Kojey Radical, and Daisy May Cooper's real-life brother Charlie, with whom she made her big break on the BBC comedy series, This Country. They will join an exciting returning cast that, most excitingly, includes Lenny Rush as Ollie fresh from his stint in Doctor Who. Speaking on Rush's return, Cooper said, "If you thought Lenny Rush’s BAFTA-winning performance upstaged me in Season 1, wait until you see his performance completely upstage me in Season 2 where you will be left wondering whether I was even in it at all…. livid". Rush joins the likes of Dustin Demri-Burns, David Fynn, Juliet Cowan, Phil Dunning, Georgie Glenn, Beatie Edney, Amanda Wilkin, and more.

What is 'Am I Being Unreasonable' Season 2 About?

Image via Hulu

After a first outing that kept viewers guessing right until the final jaw-dropping moments, Am I Being Reasonable has a lot to live up to in its second season. Mixing side-splitting comedy with genuine, often touching drama, the show will aim to recapture the balance obtained in the first outing whilst also finding a way to progress this engrossing tale of deceit. An official synopsis for Am I Being Unreasonable Season 2 reads:

"Has Nic got away with murder? Quite possibly. Has she raised her son Ollie to follow in her murky footsteps? Kicked out of the family home for brotherly love – loving the wrong brother – Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with her not so trustworthy best friend Jen. Nic’s Husband Dan has taken up roller-blading to channel his mid-life crisis. Shunned at the school gates and cast as the witch at the school re-enactment, Nic is experiencing hallucinations. Or is the someone playing tricks on her?"

Chelsea Peretti has joined the cast of Am I Being Unreasonable Season 2. You can catch Season 1 on Hulu right now.

Am I Being Unreasonable? (2022) Am I Being Unreasonable?: The life of Nic, a mother in a small town, unravels as she navigates motherhood, friendship, and community secrets while coping with unresolved grief and misunderstandings. Release Date September 23, 2022 Cast Daisy May Cooper , Selin Hizli , Lenny Rush Main Genre Comedy Creator(s) Selin Hizli , Daisy May Cooper Character(s) Nic , Jen , Ollie Expand

Watch on Hulu