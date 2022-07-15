Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti has wrapped production on First Time Female Director, her feature film directorial debut. The report of the film's production reaching its end comes from Deadline, who had the chance to speak with Peretti about the project and how much it meant to the two-time Primetime Emmy winner and WGA Award nominee.

“This is the project of a lifetime for me — a chance to have my voice embodied by a truly brilliant ensemble of comedic actors,” Peretti tells Deadline. “I am so moved to have a prolific, beloved, and sharp comedy collaborator like Amy Poehler as a producer and actor. And grateful for my champions at MarVista, who took this from script to screen. Our dream was to watch a laugh-out-loud comedy film and I cannot wait to share what we have made with audiences as soon as possible! Also, I love my lawyer. She’s great.”

In addition to directing, First Time Female Director was also written, produced, and starred in by Peretti and follows a brand-new female director in a local theater in Glendale, California. The story sees Peretti's character trying to find her own footing in her new profession while also trying to live up to her male predecessor, which puts her Southern rural drama "in jeopardy." Co-starring in the film alongside Peretti are Blake Anderson, Kate Berlant, Jak Knight, Megan Mullally, Benito Skinner, and Megan Stalter as well as additional appearances from Max Greenfield, Brad Hall, Tim Heidecker, Natasha Leggero, Amy Poehler, Andy Richter, and Xosha Roquemore.

Image via FOX

First Time Female Director is produced by Fox Entertainment MarVista and Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions. Joining Peretti as producers on the film include Poehler, Kate Arend, and Jordan Grief via the Paper Kite Production banner as well as Deanna Barillari. Executive producers on the project are Angie Day, Ani Kevork, Hannah Pillemer, and Fernando Szew for MarVista. “Paper Kite is thrilled to help support the hilarious Chelsea Peretti and her deeply unique and funny film. We also have loved working with MarVista and are grateful they helped make this all happen,” said Poehler to Deadline.

“Hiring ‘first-time female directors’ has been a core focus of mine throughout my career,” said Hannah Pillemer, EVP of Creative at MarVista Entertainment, to Deadline. “The chance to support a comedic visionary like Chelsea is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we are honored she chose MarVista to go on this journey with her. Our entire team is thrilled to partner with Paper Kite, and we cannot wait for the world to see this unique and distinctively hilarious film!”

Peretti's previous credits include her starring role as Gina Linetti on the hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a role that has netted her 2 Primetime Emmy Awards. She has also received two WGA Award nominations for her work on Parks and Recreation and also received a SAG ensemble for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. In addition to acting, she also has writing credits on projects such as Portlandia, Sarah Silverman Program, and Kroll Show, as well as Saturday Night Live.

There is currently no announced release date or window for First Time Female Director.