In 2019, Emily Watson played the prominent supporting character Ulana Khomyuk in HBO's historical drama miniseries Chernobyl. Along with her fellow costars Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgård, Watson was critically acclaimed in her role and was nominated for numerous awards, such as a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe. Her significant part as a nuclear scientist played a valuable role in portraying the 1986 nuclear disaster at a Chernobyl power plant, as well as its aftermath.

What you may not remember is that Khomyuk is actually a fictional character in a series of real people. According to the finale's ending credits, Ulana Khomyuk is a composite of real scientists and was created to represent the Soviet scientific community that investigated the cause of the incident at the time.

While it may seem strange to have an entirely fictional person in the series exploring a real-life incident, the existence of the character was effective for many reasons, such as providing insight into the difficulty of learning the truth of the disaster and the cohesiveness in collecting the stories of plant workers. On the other hand, this all occurs at the cost of historical accuracy in an incident that has notoriously been covered up and kept quiet for decades.

Watson's Presence Is Welcome to The Series

In a series that tells a story in which all the main players are men, there is no doubt that Emily Watson's presence in the show is refreshing. The existence of Khomyuk in the series is not only welcome, but also very much necessary. This is the case for many reasons, but the biggest being the existence of women in this story despite what is universally known or seen on-screen. To start, a main factor in what we see in Chernobyl is because of writer and investigative journalist Svetlana Alexievich. She compiled local stories from those living in Pripyat at the time and wrote a book titled Voices of Chernobyl, and has also won a Nobel Prize for her work. It is easy to view the character of Khomyuk as not only a recognition of the scientific community, but also as a tribute to Alexievich for her work in bringing attention to the lesser-known perspectives of the disaster. This is especially the case since Khomyuk's main objective throughout the series is interviewing workers from the plant, as well as giving viewers insight into stories like that of Lyudmilla Ignatenko (Jessie Buckley).

Watson's performance also brings to life the fact that in the Soviet Union, there was a substantial amount of women in the science and medical fields that also risked their lives trying to learn exactly what caused the disaster at Chernobyl. Khomyuk represents that specific community, as hundreds of thousands of women in the Soviet Union were involved in STEM careers by the mid 1970s. Therefore, along with others, women scientists were just as involved in trying to uncover the facts and communicate confidential information to each other, an act that is seen in Episode 2. Khomyuk is in correspondence with another woman over the phone, and they spoke to each other in code, which is how Khomyuk found out that the military was putting out the fire with boron and sand.

There is also the fact of Watson's performance, which speaks for itself. One of her standout moments is in the finale, when she shows up to chemist Valery Legasov's (Harris) home and tries to convince him to tell the truth about how the government held part of the responsibility in causing the nuclear disaster. Even though she is only one person, Watson is somehow able to embody many voices through her reminders about fighting for reform. In her speech to Legasov, she also instructs him to do it not only for the public's sake, but also for the scientists, reminding him that "they can't function without us." What makes this moment particularly powerful is when you realize that Khomyuk's voice is the voice of scientists who worked to discover the truth, despite consequences. In her portrayal of determination, Watson brings a sort of humanity to the show that would have been missing otherwise.

The Problem With Having a Fictional Character in a Real-Life Story

One of the snags that Chernobyl hits when putting a fictional character in a true story is the impact on accuracy. In a historical series that grounds itself in real-life moments, it is difficult to write a person into history; a person that never existed in a room of people that really lived during such a tragic event, like that of the Chernobyl disaster. In many ways, the series succeeds in making Khomyuk's actions and words seamless in such a specific atmosphere. However, there are some instances in which the character requires more questions than she answers.

First, one issue that critics have with the invention of Ulana was her behavior falling into the stereotypical way in which Hollywood tends to make depictions of real life more straightforward and digestible than they actually are. The characteristics of the nuclear physicist, such as her overt determination in the face of Soviet officials and ability to end up in the right place at the right time, are very much a tribute to the scientists who were investigating the incident. Due to the secretive and oppressive environment, as portrayed by the series, scientists had to work in almost-impossible conditions in uncovering one of the world's most well-kept secrets at the time. In addition to this, Khomyuk is the personified idea that those in the science field sensed that something was not right before anyone else did. Even when they tried to spread the word, either no one believed them or their stories were silenced.

However, giving all of these responsibilities to one fictional person instead of many is what causes Khomyuk to fall into that stereotypical trap. At the start of Episode 2, Khomyuk detects the spike in radiation and is rightfully worried, yet is rebuffed by anyone who is able to do anything about it. Within approximately 24 hours, she is able to gain enough information to know not only what has happened at Chernobyl, but also that the solution scientists have found also have extremely deadly consequences. She is then able to enter the affected area against evacuation orders. She goes from being arrested to being taken directly to the people who are in charge of the clean-up process. Soon after, she makes it into meetings led by Mikhail Gorbachev. By giving these responsibilities to a fictional, all-knowing character, the series prioritizes fantasy over reality.

It is also important to keep in mind that Khomyuk's gender does not make the character a problem. In fact, there are next to no mentions of her being the only woman in a room full of men throughout the entire show. Said by Watson herself, she is a scientist just doing her job and doing what is right. What is the issue, however, is having one fictionalized character make it into every room and discover so much confidential information in a show that has heavily established an atmosphere in which that would not be possible. Critics like writer Masha Gessen state that the character is rather made up of "every possible Hollywood fantasy." The unknown, intrepid scientist not only makes it into these meetings in which Gorbachev is present, but also works with heavily censored documents, somehow constructing an account from the night of the disaster down to the second. These events truly happening is pretty much impossible. Attributing all of these qualities and events to a fictional character is the series blatantly choosing the more appealing, irresistible story over the complete truth.

There also lies the issue of a person who never existed being the catalyst for the events being portrayed in the series, such as Khomyuk convincing Legasov to tell the truth and being the one to inform him that boron and sand on the fire would cause another disaster. This opens up questions regarding how it happened in real life. If Khomyuk was not a real person, and therefore did not accomplish these things, then who did, and how? This would not be a problem if the series took a historical fiction route, but it did not. This makes the situation appear more black-and-white when it was not that simple. The choice may have helped with continuity and cohesiveness, but did not necessarily alleviate any head-scratching, especially when taking into the account of the seriousness of creating details in a story that was masked by lies for years.

While Chernobyl could have chosen other routes to portray the scientific community in a way that was both accurate and effective, Watson's presence in the series helped make for an interesting watch. Additionally, Khomyuk's character is not the only time the show takes creative liberties. Taking into account her seriousness and enthusiasm in taking on the role, the stories of those in which the character represented were not totally lost in the cautionary tale through being portrayed by Watson.