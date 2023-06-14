An explosion rips out from a power station. A large fire is reported and firefighters are mobilized to fight back the flame. Enchanted by the strange colors that the fire is giving off, certain bystanders draw closer to get a closer look. There’s clearly some danger in the size of the fire, but like a car crash people can’t look away – would you be able to? But you’re not there, you’re watching it all unfold, and if you’re a student of history you know the grim truth far quicker than any of the hapless people there. The firefighters are dead the second they approach the power station, the bystanders are doomed to disfigurement and horrific burns just by watching the fire. An invisible force is ripping through the landscape and altering and destroying everything in its path, no discernment for who it touches, it just destroys. It feels like something out of the deepest darkest horror stories, but it’s not made up. The force is radiation, the station is Chernobyl, and it’s not fiction – it’s history. HBO’s miniseries of the same name dramatizes this dark chapter in human history to amazing effect, but it’s this central horror that really makes the series stand out, imbuing every scene that follows with an eerie terror that practically never lets up.

'Chernobyl' Makes Horror Out of History

Any movie or TV series hoping to capture something truly horrific in history needs to first instill the true weight of this event in its audience. If the audience doesn’t believe it then it doesn’t matter if the performances are excellent or the cinematography is impeccable, everything will feel hollow in comparison. When drawing from history, many writers will choose one of the most horrific and famous acts of mass violence of the last century: the Holocaust. Despite the incalculable effect of the exterminationist campaign on our modern world and the seriousness with which it is generally treated, it has an almost parodic reputation regarding its depictions in fiction, especially filmic depictions. In Ricky Gervais’s series Extras, actress Kate Winslet (playing a parody version of herself) jokes about how doing a Holocaust movie is a guaranteed shot at Oscar gold – two years later, this joke became reality with her Best Actress win for The Reader, a film rightfully dragged for its wishy-washy depiction of Holocaust concentration camp guards after the war. Despite critical and commercial success other movies such as The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas and the similarly Oscar-winning movie Life Is Beautiful, are often criticized for choosing to either place the focus of the tragedy outside of the victims or downplay the atrocities committed. Some movies have even avoided release entirely due to how offensive the end result turned out, despite good intentions. The Holocaust IS horrifying, but that’s not guaranteed to come across in media depictions if they’re handled poorly. Similarly, despite the radioactive horrors of the Chernobyl event itself, the creators could have easily bungled its execution. Thankfully the horror doesn’t feel a single bit diluted, and it's for the series’ benefit.

If you want your audience to treat Chernobyl with respect, you need to get them to first fear the radiation itself. The series achieves this almost immediately with excellent use of chaos balanced with calm, the pilot shifting dramatically from the chaos of the power station itself to the calm of everyone else around it, subtly hinting at the death and invisible force that the radiation itself inhabits. The series' greatest tool in building its tension, however, is dramatic irony, where the audience is privy to information the characters do not or cannot possess. Most commonly utilized for comedic purposes, Chernobyl takes this artistic technique and twists it into the most effective tool for horror in years. The audience might have some second-hand knowledge of the nuclear meltdown, but the series elevates this level of discontent even further as it shows the audience more and more signs that the characters have ignored. Their skin turning red from radiation burns, birds dropping dead from the sky, when it comes to radiation the audience almost always knows the full story. In every wide shot, you can see the smoke rising from the facility, the same smoke that downed a helicopter by just going into it for a minute. Always rising, always filling the surrounding area with more and more invisible danger.

This level of dramatic irony has a special effect of almost trapping the audience within the strict mood that the series sets. A car crash-style fascination falls into place as the situation grows worse and worse. Every new development is followed by a reaffirmation that things are worse than those trying to cover up the event can even imagine. An indignity sets in, almost righteous fury at every single new development. This is the power of well-delivered drama; even though we all know what’s going to happen when we watch Titanic, one might get so swept up in the love story that one might begin to hope that things might turn out differently. Titanic uses romance to enforce this, and Chernobyl uses horror. The audience loses their perspective as an impartial observer and starts to feel the same claustrophobia and fear that the characters themselves are beginning to feel. If you can put the audience in this frame of mind, then you have so much more power over their frame of mind than otherwise.

Radiation Isn’t The Only Horror That 'Chernobyl' Plays With

Of course, this was not a simple natural disaster. The Chernobyl plant didn’t explode because of random chance, it was the fault of human ignorance, greed, and a lack of proper foresight. The series is very aware of this, and when it is not terrifying you with the horrors that radiation can inflict on the body, it’s terrifying you with the horrors that humans can inflict on one another.

In any disaster movie of this type, it’s important to capture the humanity of those who were there, lose that humanity, and it’s easy for the mind to lose count of the sheer loss of an event. While the death toll of the Chernobyl disaster is highly disputed (due to various debates over whether deaths from long-term radiation damage “count” or not), there are estimated to have been between 4,000 and 60,000 deaths caused by radiation damage. Even a number as conservative as four thousand runs the risk of becoming just a number, the mind sheltering itself from identifying it as the senseless loss of life it really is. The showrunners were aware of this and went to great lengths to humanize every character within the story. This is not a society of mindless drones who did their jobs and were cut down by tragedy; these were people with families, with loves and aspirations of their own that extended beyond their work. As the series first finishes showing the effects of the radiation, it doubles back to before the disaster happened. Characters that we have now seen dying in unimaginable agony are now alive once again, piggybacking their children, and relaxing with their partners. Seeing them all alive and well ignites the dramatic irony in the audience again, making us hope that things somehow won’t happen the way we know they will. It's this expert use of inevitable doom that no doubt assisted the creators when adapting The Last Of Us as well.

Even those who were responsible for the cover-up of the Chernobyl disaster are humanized – they are not excused, but they are humanized. There is a pervasive level of ignorance and apathy that borders on evil due to its impact, but the series goes to great lengths to show that even the cruelest of them are simply acting in a way that their position and social standing demand. In a performance that justifiably won him an Emmy, you watch as Stellen Skarsgard’s character Boris Shcherbina turns from a stubborn bureaucrat to a man weathered down to a shadow of himself, confronted with not only his own imminent mortality but the carelessness that he and his superiors have shown in the face of this tragedy. That’s an important part of the humanization. It's not an excusing or forgiving force, it simply explains how characters could act this way. It would’ve been easy to simply categorize every individual at fault as either an incompetent idiot or a monster who wanted to hurt people for no reason. Instead, the show goes to great lengths to explain and in some ways sympathize with those who were behind the fatal test; they knew it wasn’t safe, but their hands were tied either way. It is vital to the series' story that the audience always identify that everyone involved was, at the worst of times, still fatally human. A monster is an easy scapegoat, acting irrationally and purely for cruelty’s sake. Instead, it forces the audience to acknowledge that these people are still human deep down – and that is a horror that feels almost worse than the radiation itself.

'Chernobyl's Horror Sits With You

Finishing Chernobyl almost feels like one has just run an emotional marathon, such intense fear and anger, and horror with nearly no relief in sight to the sheer bleakness that has been shown to them. It’s a series that sits with you long after you finish it, and while the performances cannot be understated, it is the creators' incredibly deft skill with using horror that really helps it succeed. Without properly showing the horror of the radiation, audiences wouldn’t be able to really quantify its destructive power. Without properly showing the horror of human waste, they wouldn’t be able to feel the impact of the myriad of deaths that it shows. Without delving into the humanity between even the most inexcusable action, it would’ve felt like a simple morality tale.

In one of the climactic moments in the show, the lead character Valery Legasov (Jared Harris) states that "Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth. Sooner or later, that debt is paid." It is a story fundamentally about lies, about what can happen when lies become more convenient than truth. Yet once again, that statement would be hollow without the horror that the audience has seen behind it. Peeking behind the lies to see the horrors that lie in wait, multiplying and worsening under the weight of every new lie that arrives. It defines the series, an underline under every impactful event. To terrify and to teach, the former enforces the latter, forcing the audience to remember it for years to come.