It’s easy for movies to look neat. Any halfway decent director has a bag full of tricks to stylize their narrative, and in good films, that style emphasizes the substance of the movie. When that stylization is hollow or when it overshadows the narrative, then you have a problem, and it is the main problem of Joe and Anthony Russo’s drama Cherry. With their first feature since the box-office powerhouse of Avengers: Endgame, the Russos have arguably taken on an even more ambitious feature by trying to blend dark absurdity and pathos into a memoir that examines post-9/11 American failures of war, drug addiction, and poverty. Cherry is not an easy story to tell, but what makes it a bad movie is that the Russos feels disinclined to tell it with any subtlety or nuance. It is a movie that’s constantly yelling at its audience rather than trusting a single human moment or even a character arc beyond a litany of horrific events. But perhaps Cherry’s greatest sin is that all of its style makes its examination of real tragedy play as crass and exploitative where these unique American horrors are nothing more than fodder for the next needle-drop or fancy edit.

After a prologue where a young man (Tom Holland) credited as “Cherry” explains how he’s about to rob a bank, we cut back to 2002 where he’s in college and falls in love with fellow student Emily (Ciara Bravo). When she breaks his heart by saying she’s moving to Montreal, he decides to join the army only for her to return and they quickly get married before he ships out to basic training and then deploys as a medic in Iraq. While in Iraq, he sees plenty of horrors that give him severe PTSD that sends him and eventually Emily down a rabbit hole of drug addiction, which then requires him to start robbing banks so he can pay off his dealer Pills & Coke (Jack Reynor).

Image via Apple

In its broad strokes, I think I can kind of see what the Russos were going for here. Cherry is not, despite the achingly earnest performances of Holland and Bravo, a character-driven movie. We don’t know where Cherry comes from, he delivers all of his narration in a flat affect, and ultimately the only thing he seems to really want is to be with Emily but happens to be a part of all this American carnage along the way. That depiction of carnage is what the Russos seem to want, and to their credit casting Holland and Bravo was a smart move to make a point about the loss of innocence. Holland and Bravo have sweet, virtuous faces that are almost childlike (sometimes to the film’s detriment like when Cherry shows up with a mustache and Holland looks like a kid in a school play), and watching them degrade themselves with heroin use and robbery hammers home the way that America has failed its citizens.

But that only works on a macro-level. The more you attempt to zoom into Cherry and Emily’s relationship, the more you discover that there’s not much internal life there, and that’s largely because the Russos lack the patience and inclination to trust their actors or their audience. Cherry is a loud movie constantly vying for your attention, but it doesn’t need to be. When every moment is cranked to 11, all you get is blaring direction that overshadows every moment and turns what could be quiet moments of pathos into overwrought melodrama. Watching Cherry is a constant blitz of a movie desperately trying to convince you of its own importance when we already agree that its subject matter is important. There’s no trust of that material when you can’t have a single, subtle character moment. Instead, everything must announce itself as either absurd, darkly comic, or tragic, and that makes the film feel like it isn’t serving the characters or the subject matter but two directors who want to let you know they can do more than Marvel movies.

Image via Apple

Not once during Cherry did I feel like this was an assured piece of filmmaking, but rather something cloying and desperate, and while I’m sure the Russos know people that have grappled with PTSD and drug addiction, their movie feels deeply disrespectful because there’s little that’s human in this picture. You can direct all the grotesque violence in Iraq all you want; ultimately we still know what’s going to happen to the protagonist’s best friend who thinks nothing bad is gonna happen to him in this long, long life of his. Cherry is based on the book by Nico Walker, but his memoir is rendered into cliches and gratuitous shots that eschew any human emotion. It’s too much to rest on Tom Holland’s shoulders when the character amounts to little more than “I am an innocent broken by this horrible world.”

By the time the film is grinding through its second hour and flailing at how to do comically stupid bank robberies while your characters are in the throes of full-blown heroin addiction, you realize that Cherry exists outside of its character. Cherry, Emily, and everyone else are nothing more than props in what is, at best, a horrendous Scorsese knockoff that fails to understand why that director’s movies work so well. I don’t know what Cherry is about other than darkly comic misery, and that’s not particularly interesting beyond trying to sledgehammer your audience into an emotional response. The Russos have shown their knack for earning honest emotions in stories of superheroes fighting space aliens, and yet in a story that’s grounded in reality the directors appear at a total loss beyond deploying every tool in their toolbox to illicit a response.

Image via Apple

Cherry is not an easy film, and I admire the Russos for trying to take on material that’s drastically different from everything else in their filmography. But Cherry is a movie that quickly gets away from them, and the result feels disrespectful to the subject matter it seeks to explore. We do need to examine the myriad of ways America has failed in the 21st century, but doing it with stylish camera tricks, changing aspect ratios, etc. has to be in service to strengthening the story, not an end in and of itself.

Rating: D-

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’: Brian Tyree Henry on Playing a Crackpot Defender of Truth He also talks about what it’s like to be part of ‘Godzilla’ movie when he thinks back to 1998’s ‘Godzilla’.