Last year’s Tribeca Film Festival was the jumping-off point for a slew of big titles including B.J. Novak’s feature-length directorial debut Vengeance and Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix documentary, Halftime. Also included in the lineup was Sophie Galibert’s comedy-drama, Cherry, which was such a hit with viewers, it took home the Audience Award for Best Online Premiere. Today, Collider is thrilled to bring you the very first look at the Entertainment Squad-backed feature which will run in selected cinemas and celebrate a digital debut on April 21.

An on-point and timely reflection of the world we’re living in, Cherry introduces audiences to the titular 25-year-old (Alexandria Trewhitt) who has just discovered that she’s pregnant. Still sorting out what she wants from life, the trailer reveals that Cherry is struggling with the decision of whether or not to keep the baby and turning to those closest to her for guidance. After she tells her boyfriend that he’s going to be a father, the pair are immediately at odds as he knows that he’s not ready for the responsibility while Cherry thinks that motherhood could be the right course for her. A coming-of-age-tale, Cherry balances its leading character between two different life paths as she makes one of the hardest decisions out there with a timestamp of 24 hours.

Along with Trewhitt, Cherry also stars Hannah Alline (Doom Patrol) and Angela Nicholas (Deadwood). Celebrated French director and screenwriter Galibert also co-wrote the project alongside Arthur Cohen and Anne-Claire Jaulin. Finding its way to the big screen less than one year following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and in the middle of Texas’ legal battle to outlaw a long-turned-to abortion pill, Cherry is an intimate and very real depiction of the people that these laws are affecting. The title will be in good company alongside other similar films from the past year including The Janes, Battleground, and Plan C.

Image via Entertainment Squad

RELATED: How to Watch 'The Janes': Is the Pre-Roe v. Wade Abortion Activist Documentary Streaming Online?

What Cherry Stands For

Acknowledging the importance that a movie like Cherry stands for in this day and age, Entertainment Squad CEO Shaked Berenson said, “Cherry is extremely timely. In her very personal story, Sophie Galibert beautifully and authentically explores challenges that are faced by many American young women today.” Adding to Berson’s sentiments, Galibert commented that she and the creative team were “thrilled to partner with Entertainment Squad to share a deep-human comedy about women’s rights and freedom.”

Check out the exclusive trailer for Cherry below: