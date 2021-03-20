From directors Joe and Anthony Russo and written by Angela Russo-Otstot and Jessica Goldberg from the novel by Nico Walker, the crime drama Cherry follows the title character (Tom Holland) on his journey from college drop-out to Army medic in Iraq to drug addict and bank robber. Along the way, his actions strain his relationship with his true love Emily (Ciara Bravo) and threaten to tear them apart.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, co-writer Jessica Goldberg talked about her working relationship with the Russo family, how she got involved with Cherry, what led her to writing for film and television, the approach to adapting this book, and the thrill of seeing Tom Holland take on this role. She also talked about the three-season plan for the now-canceled Netflix series Away, and whether she’d like to direct again.

COLLIDER: How did you end up being the only non-Russo involved with making this film?

JESSICA GOLDBERG: I know. It’s so bizarre. I felt like I was a Russo for a year. I got to be their adopted stepsister. It was interesting because I had been working with them on another movie and I think that’s why they asked me. As they were working on it, they realized how deeply personal it was. Maybe they knew that right from the top, but I had been part of that family with them. And this never happens. This was a true Hollywood amazing story, at least for me, because I’m definitely not at a place where people call me and say, “Will you do this?” without making me have four interviews. It was pretty remarkable in that way. They called me and said, “We’re trying to get the rights to this book. It’s hard because the writer is in prison. Will you take a look at it?” So, I read the book. When I had started writing plays, I grew up in a little town and this is what I wrote about. I wrote about existential youth and drugs and looking for meaning and addiction. There were many themes that were so resonant to me. I was really excited to get involved and be a part of it.

Did you ever have any hesitation about doing this because you aren’t actually part of the Russo family?

GOLDBERG: No, because the way they work is so organic. I had been working with them on another movie and I wrote that script by myself, but they all get together in a room and read it out loud. They have two other writers, [Christopher] Markus and [Stephen] McFeely, who write a lot of their movies, and they’re in the room. So, they have such a sense of community already in their world of AGBO, that it didn’t seem awkward. It just felt flattering.

When it comes to your own career, did you always want to be a writer and then found your way to TV and film later, or did you always want to write specifically for TV and film at some point?

GOLDBERG: I grew up in Woodstock [New York], which is a small town, and I just devoured literature and read books my whole childhood and in high school, so I thought I wanted to be a novelist. And then, in college I got into playwriting and I wanted to be a playwright. TV and film came a little late for me. I came out here with a boyfriend who was an actor and was trying to find my way in Los Angeles. I’ve always loved movies. I don’t think TV was as extraordinary as it is now when I was a kid, so I hadn’t really thought about TV too much. But definitely, during my time here, TV had this renaissance. Especially if you were a playwright who was really interested in character-driven stories, it became a really exciting place to work.

Image via Apple TV+

When you were writing this script together, did you have a way to approach that? Do you have a plan that you firmly stick to, or is the process of working with someone else more fluid than that?

GOLDBERG: Every experience is different. The first thing we did, because the Russos are all from Cleveland and the story takes place in Cleveland, it was very important to the film that Cleveland was almost a character in the movie, so Angela took me to Cleveland and we walked the walk of the book. We went to all of the banks that Cherry robs and we talked to people that were from that post-9/11 generation who had been there during the worst of the opioid crisis in Cleveland, which got hit pretty hard. That was the beginning. Over that week, we started to discuss the movie and what it could be. The book is very lyrical and poetic. People have compared it to The Catcher in the Rye, or I always think of it like The Basketball Diaries, which is almost a series of scenes that all accumulate to something, but that narrative thrust that you need in a movie, we had to pull out. And so, we got through that week, having decided to frame it with the love story and build up the Emily character. That way, we’re emotionally invested in this character with another human being, and he’s emotionally invested in another human being. That became the jumping off point for both of us. And then, I took a pass at the beginning and we handed it back and forth, in that way.

When you’re adapting a book, or specifically in adapting this book, do you keep the book with you always, or do you try to forget the book?

GOLDBERG: That’s such a great question. I really struggle with that since I have such a reverence for writers. It’s so terrifying when you realize you have to let the book go and you have to turn it into this other form. I think the process was like, “Take everything from the book.” And then, it was like, “Okay, this isn’t a movie yet. Let’s just forget about the book. How do we turn it into a movie?” And then, the third step is, “Okay, let’s go back and make sure we haven’t lost the heart of the book and that we get the gems of the book and make sure they’re still in the film.”

It seems like a tricky thing to balance, especially when the author is still alive.

GOLDBERG: Oh, it’s so tricky. You feel such a sense of responsibility. I’ve done it quite a few times now and it’s always different, how writers respond. Certain books lend themselves really well to being movies, and others really do have to craft in a different way. It’s just such a different form. This one required some thought. The heart of the book is very much on the screen. The Russos really encouraged us to use as much of that narration. Cherry talks right to the camera, or the audience, and that’s mostly all taken literally from the book. I do think there’s a lot of the book on the screen, but the shape of the love story is more prevalent in the film than in the book.

Was there anything that you wanted to carry over from book to film that just didn’t work and you had to take it out?

GOLDBERG: That’s a great question, too. I can’t think of anything that I feel sad it got lost. I had never read this narrator before. I think the reason people compare him to Holden Caulfield and consider him the Holden Caulfield of the post-9/11 generation is because he has such a unique lens of looking at the world. He has the toxic masculinity, but there’s a poetry to him. There is a sense of that unique lens that Nico Walker’s protagonist had, that I feel we were able to capture in the movie.

Image via Apple TV+

What’s it like, as a writer, to then see the actor step into the role and bring it to life? What was it like to see Tom Holland in this?

GOLDBERG: That was a big thrill. One thing we got very lucky with is that I was working on an early draft of the movie and going, “Who is this? Who is Cherry? Is it Willem Dafoe when he was 25?” I was trying to figure it out. And then, the Russos said, “We’re gonna ask Tom Holland,” and that really helped solidify something for me. Tom Holland, while he’s English, has the spirit of an all-American boy. There’s something so likable and next door neighbor about him. It really was such a blessing, while writing the movie, to have him in my head. It changes how you write. And then, seeing him, he’s just such an extraordinary actor and he brings such empathy and heart to this really complex role.

Did anything about the role change once you knew that he’d be the one taking it on?

GOLDBERG: It just helped me feel like this could be anybody’s story. This is that story that we look away from, but it could be the story of the kid you grew up with. By this point, it’s hard to find an American who hasn’t been somehow been touched by this crisis of addiction. It just really helped me think of it in as someone that I knew. That’s what it was. I suddenly really knew him and was able to bring people I knew who have suffered into my way of writing that character.

I really enjoyed the work that you did with the Netflix series Away and was disappointed that we wouldn’t get a second season of that show.

GOLDBERG: I know, it’s really disappointing. It was a disappointment. We just loved it so much. Thank you, that means a lot.

What was your plan for Season 2? What were you looking to do with the show if you had been able to do another season?

GOLDBERG: It was gonna be extraordinary because we were finally gonna have a whole season on Mars and that’s the ultimate imagination of discovery. We were really tossing around the big questions that anybody who explores Mars asks. Is there life? And if there is life, is it living life or is it fossilized life? And then, there are the deeper places you could go with all of those characters because we were showing little pieces of their life. I felt like, particularly with the Kwesi character, there were so many stories to tell with him that we didn’t get to tell in Season 1. For me, space and the cosmos is the expansion of our imaginations and I feel it was a shame not to be able to explore what discovery is on that planet.

Image via Netflix

Would you have approached Season 1 differently, in any way, if you’d known there wasn’t going to be a Season 2?

GOLDBERG: It was always, in our head, a three season show. The first season was gonna be that trip, the second season was Mars, and the third season was Earth. We would skip the trip back because the reintegration process of being home is like, what happens if you’re away for three years? How have you changed? How do you get back into your family? That season, in particular, really interested me. You leave when your daughter is 15, and when you come home, now she’s 18. It was always gonna be three seasons. I guess we probably would have written it differently, but it’s just so hard to even imagine. It was also just so fun to be able to explore all of those international characters. It feels like there was a lot more to do with them.

You’ve been lucky to do projects with some really terrific casts of actors.

GOLDBERG: Yeah, I’ve been so lucky with the actors, knock on wood, and they’ve all been really lovely people. I don’t know if that happens every day.

How scary is that moment, as a writer, when you have to say goodbye to the script that you’ve written and put it in someone else’s hands?

GOLDBERG: I’m sure you’ve heard this metaphor before, but it definitely is like having a kid and suddenly your kid is its own person, and it’s getting influenced by people it meets at school and it’s teachers and what it sees on television. Each project is living and breathing, and with everything added to it, it becomes its own being. I always try to have something else going, so I’m focused on writing the new thing. That way, you can never get too sad when your part is over.

Is it ever difficult for you to actually watch the finished product and to see how it could be very different from what you thought it would be?

GOLDBERG: I’m a person, particularly with TV, who watches so much in the editing room that I’ll rarely sit at home and watch it. I’ve been through it so much in editing that I don’t watch my own show on Netflix.

Do you know what you’re going to do next? Are you currently writing anything now, or do you have anything that you’ve written and are hoping to get into production?

GOLDBERG: Yeah. I have a couple of shows that I’m trying to write and a couple of movies. I’m so lucky that to be a writer because you can do it in COVID. And now, I spend way less time in the car, so I have more time to make up stories. It certainly is such a gift to spend your day, making up stories.

Image via Apple TV

Would you like to direct again?

GOLDBERG: You know, I would. I love films. I’ve always loved films, and I love that they have a beginning and an end and they’re often consumable in less than two hours. I would love to take one from the inception to the end. That is something that I’m working on.

Was that something you also had always thought about, along with the writing, or was that something that came up much later in your career?

GOLDBERG: It came up later. When young writers ask, “How do you do it?”, I always wanna say to them to just persevere. It does not happen overnight. For some people, it does, but for me, it certainly didn’t. I had written seven films and they just sat on shelves. I was able to buy food, but it’s hard when you put your heart and soul into so many projects and they don’t get made. That was when I decided to do my play. I did my play, Refuge, as a movie, and then I got so busy with TV and other things. It’s something I’d really love to do again in my life. It’s really different and it also requires a different kind of energy. You have to be with people. You have to be cold and hot, and you can’t control the temperature. You have to be present in a completely different way then. When I write, I space out, or I go have snacks, or I look at the news. You can’t do that.

Are you somebody who is terrified of looking at the blank page, or are the possibilities of the blank page exciting to you?

GOLDBERG: Both, definitely. At this point, I know that you have to just start. It used to be more terrifying, but I still feel both. You just have to start. However you can do it, you have to just make yourself do it for an hour, and then usually something is happening. Getting those first words on the page and finding those characters for the first time is the hardest part. It’s all hard. It’s also hard to rewrite. But when you love it, you love it.

Cherry is available to stream at Apple TV+.

