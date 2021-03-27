Plus, why it took 22 takes to pull off their long oner in the first act when Cherry and his friends were going to the bank.

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Cherry.]

With Cherry now streaming on Apple TV+, it’s finally time to share my spoiler filled interview with Joe and Anthony Russo about the making of their film based on the 2018 Nico Walker novel of the same name, with a script penned by Angela Russo-Otsot and Jessica Goldberg. The movie is told in six chapters and starts with Cherry (Tom Holland) meeting the love of his life (Ciara Bravo) at college, and through a series of events he ends up serving in the Iraq War as an Army medic. Once home, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, which leads him to robbing banks to fund his habit. Cherry also stars Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Jack Reynor, Michael Gandolfini, and Jeff Wahlberg.

During the interview, they talked about the non-linear structure at the beginning of the film, collaborating with director of photography Newton Thomas Sigel and how he was instrumental in some of the very cool camera shots, why it took 22 takes to pull off their long oner in the first act when Cherry and his friends were going to the bank, why they broke the fourth wall, why they decided to have the camera look out of Cherry’s asshole and how the shot was the most debated thing in the entire movie, Henry Jackman’s theme for Cherry and Emily, and more.

In addition, they revealed they’re planning on shooting The Electric State next year. We’ve previously reported Millie Bobby Brown is going to lead the film that’s based on the graphic novel by Tales from the Loop author Simon Stålenhag, The Electric State is set in an alternate future where human and robots live together in relative harmony and a teenage girl (Brown) realizes that her sweet-but-strange new robot friend has actually been sent to her by her missing brother. She and the robot set out to find the boy, uncovering a grand conspiracy in the process.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is an exact list of what we talked about.

Joe and Anthony Russo:

I jokingly ask if this the interview they finally announce they are making Secret Wars for Marvel?

Was the film always going to start with the prologue in 2007?

Their reaction hearing Henry Jackman’s theme for Cherry and Emiy.

How did they decide to have the film break the fourth wall?

Why they broke up the film into chapters.

How did they put together their Children of Men shot in the first act of the movie when Chery and his friends are going to the bank?

How Newton Thomas Sigel pitched them on the shot.

Were the wrinkles around Tom Holland’s eyes at the end of the movie makeup?

Was the film always going to end with Cherry and Emily outside the jail?

We talk about a specific shot towards the end of the movie when Holland’s character goes to jail and the camera movement that follows.

What’s the status of The Gray Man?

How they’d like to shoot The Electric State next year.

Whose idea was it to have a shot looking out of Cherry’s asshole and did they debate including the shot in the film?

