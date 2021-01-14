Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Cherry. The new movie comes from directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo and is based on Nico Walker's 2019 novel of the same name. Cherry stars Tom Holland, Ciara Bravo, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Jack Reynor, Michael Gandolfini, and Jeff Wahlberg.

The official Cherry trailer is the biggest preview we've had for the Russo brothers' next movie (and the first one post-Avengers: Endgame) since the first batch of images were released back in December 2020. The photos teased a haunting, gripping journey for Holland's character, the titular Cherry, as he goes from middling high-schooler to army medic to a young man struggling with PTSD as he sinks further and furthers into a life of crime and drug addiction. Since the release of those images, fans have also been treated to some intriguing Cherry posters and a teaser trailer of Cherry enlisting in the army.

Image via Apple TV+

We'll share our full thoughts on the Cherry trailer in just a moment. For now, take a look at Holland's transformation in the Russo brothers' new movie.

Cherry arrives in theaters on February 26 before debuting globally on Apple TV+ on March 12. Watch the official trailer below. For more, check out our new movie release calendar for 2021.

Here is the official synopsis for Cherry:

Cherry follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, Cherry features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Cherry is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

