Tom Holland might be one of the youngest A-listers working today, but he's gathered an impressive collection of roles. While most movie fans might know him as the latest actor to shoot Spider-Man's webs, Holland's resume includes the daring survival drama The Impossible, playing Nathan Drake in the Uncharted film adaptation, the Disney Pixar movie Onward, In the Heart of the Sea with Cillian Murphy and Chris Hemsworth, and his recently-snagged lead role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey. But of all the films Holland's been a part of, there's one that he feels is underappreciated. That would be Cherry, the Apple TV+ drama which reunited Holland with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Based on the novel by Nico Walker, Cherry chronicles the life of a college student — only referred to as "Cherry" — who falls in love when he meets fellow student Emily (Ciara Bravo). Things take a horrible turn when Cherry signs up for the Army; following a tour of duty in Iraq, he is wracked with PTSD and turns to heroin, then later robbs banks to fuel his heroin addiction. In a recent interview with Men's Health, Holland expressed how proud he was of starring in Cherry: "Incredibly proud of that movie. It's one of my favorite and best experiences I've ever had as an actor." He has a right to be proud, as it's a recent film that reminds us that he has impressive dramatic chops way outside the MCU.

Tom Holland's Demanding Performance Helps Anchor 'Cherry's Story

Cherry wasn't just a test of Hollland's acting skills, but a major step for the Russos as well. It was their first post-Endgame film, and they put forth a $1 million bid for the rights to adapt the novel — a figure that was only eclipsed by the $40 million Apple plunked down to distribute the final film. The Russos' ambitions for the film rivaled the price tag, as Cherry is split into six distinct "chapters" that cover its protagonist's life. "He travels a great distance over a 15-year period," Joe Russo told Vanity Fair prior to Cherry's release, adding:

"The movie’s broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. It’s shot with different lenses, different production design. One’s got magical realism. Another chapter is absurdism. Another is horror…There’s a bit of gonzo in it. It’s raw in its tone."

Indeed, the different segments of Cherry are shot in a way that are visually distinct from each other: the opening is softly lit and resembles a romantic movie, while the war segments are filled with fire and blood.

What stops Cherry from tipping over into chaos is Holland's performance. He's essentially playing six different people throughout the film. He starts out as a regular college student, then is shown struggling with the horrors of war, and then a slow descent into addiction. A standout moment occurs in the back half of the film. After Emily overdoses, a distraught Cherry pulls out the needle she used and repeatedly jams it into his leg before breaking down crying. This is a harrowing, intense scene that showcases a man descending into the pits of despair, and Holland puts his soul into it.

'Cherry' and 'The Devil All the Time' Mark a Turning Point in Tom Holland's Career