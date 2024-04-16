The Big Picture The trailer for Natalia Dyer's next coming-of-age film, Chestnut, sets a 2024 release date for the movie three years after filming wrapped in 2021.

The film explores a complex love triangle with Dyer, Rachel Keller, and Danny Ramirez.

Director Jac Cron aims to showcase the natural discovery of sexuality after major life events in the LGBTQ+ community. Chestnut arrives in theaters on June 21 and on Digital on July 2.

Natalia Dyer’s upcoming film, Chestnut, finally has a 2024 release date. As the trailer indicates, the film revolves around a queer love triangle featuring the Stranger Things actor. In 2021, Variety reported that the film had finished wrapping. Almost three years later, Chestnut will finally be getting a release in select theaters. Premiering on the big screen on June 21 for a limited run, the film will later be available for digital release on July 2. The press release for the film also reports that Legion star, Rachel Keller, and Top Gun: Maverick's Danny Ramirez will appear as the other participants in the love triangle.

Read the official synopsis:

“Annie (Dyer) just graduated college and she's stuck in her university town of Philly for the summer. She's ready to start her new job in LA come fall, but something is holding her back. As she falls into an aimless summer, she finds herself entangled with Tyler (Keller), a woman she meets at a bar one night and Danny (Ramirez), Tyler's co-worker or best friend or…? Annie can never tell.”

This complex dynamic is featured heavily in the trailer. During one night in a bar, Annie meets the alluring Tyler, who is with Danny. Tyler buys Annie a drink, and a summer she will never forget begins. But as Annie embarks on a romance with Tyler, it’s clear that this won’t be easy.

'Chestnut' Explores Complex Dynamics

“I wouldn’t overthink things with her,” Danny warns in the trailer as he looks on wistfully. It is possible that he sees himself in Annie and wants to give her the advice that he was never given. These relationships don’t appear to have set boundaries or expectations and will undoubtedly lead to heartache.

The film is a love triangle in every sense of the word. Annie finds comfort in not just her relationship with Tyler, but Danny as well, and the corners of this triangle get confusingly entangled, for better or worse. Filmmaker Jac Cron told Philadelphia Gay News that the film isn't informed by a specific event, but by growing up after large milestones in your life. Big changes, such as graduating from college, can make many people feel lonely. Cron also wanted to explore how sexuality was expressed in film. In the director’s experience in the LGBTQ+ community, so rarely do people announce their sexuality in direct terms. It is something that many people discover naturally, which is a component of Chestnut.

Viewers can watch the follow-up to Dyer's previous coming-of-age film in select theaters on June 21 or digitally on July 2.