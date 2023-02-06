Searchlight Pictures' anticipated film, Chevalier, has announced a new release date. The historical drama film originally set to premiere April 7, 2023, will now be released on April 21, 2023, only in theaters.

The near two-hour film is a biographical drama based on the life of French-Caribbean musician Joseph Bologne, an extraordinary violinist and composer sometimes described as the "Black Mozart." The film showcases an important historical figure who defied racial norms becoming one of the greatest musical prodigies of the era. Bologne at the center of the story was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner, who rises to heights in French society as a composer before an ill-fated love affair. The celebrated violinist-composer and fencer would eventually have a falling out with the Queen of France herself, Marie Antoinette, and her court. The film focuses not only on the drama but also a fascinating tale of classical music history.

The story showcases his struggle as a mixed-race child prodigy follow him throughout his professional career. Considered a man ahead of his time, the drama illustrates a man in the mid-1700s endure endless abuse and racism to becoming one of the world's greatest musicians and considered for one of the most prestigious positions as the conductor of the Paris opera. Audience will be given some answers as to who was Chevalier and how he changed the world.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

'Chevalier' Has an Impressive Cast

The upcoming film stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the master musician Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Minnie Driver as La Guimard, Samara Weaving as Marie-Josephine, Marton Csokas as Montalembert, and Lucy Boyton as Marie Antoinette. The film's cast also includes Alec Newman, Sian Clifford, Alex Fitzalan, and Ronke Adekoluejo. The biographical film debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival receiving critical applause. Reasons as to why Searchlight Pictures has pushed back the film's theatrical release currently remain unknown.

Chevalier was directed by Primetime Emmy Award-winner Stephen Williams, with music composed by Kris Bowers and written by Atlanta and What We Do in the Shadows executive producer Stefani Robinson. The film is produced by Element Pictures and distributed by Searchlight Pictures.

Chevalier is set to premiere exclusively in theaters nationwide on April 21, 2023. Watch the latest trailer below: