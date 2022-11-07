The next true but untold story has received a trailer as Searchlight Pictures has dropped the first look at their upcoming feature, Chevalier. Featuring Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the titular role, the trailer promises to pull back the curtain on the life of a violin prodigy and - for the first time - put his talents and remarkable story center stage.

The opening moments introduce us to a young Joseph Bologne, who would later become known as the Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Making his way to the music and romance filled city of Paris, Bologne finds all eyes fixed on him as the only person of color studying at the prestigious academy of music. Stunning those around him with his violin skills, it quickly becomes apparent that Bologne is a man of many talents, even stepping up to display his unique gifts on stage with the legendary Mozart during one of the composer’s concerts. Making a notable and powerful friend in Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton), the trailer sees the two beginning a passionate and forbidden love affair that will only fuel the fire of hate spewed at the incredibly talented musician. Fighting for his right to be seen and celebrated alongside the white composers of his time, Bologne pushes the boundaries on what’s possible all while creating some of the best music that - until now - hasn’t been given its proper due.

Along with Boynton and Harrison Jr. the feature also stars Samara Weaving, Minnie Driver, Marton Csokas, and Alex Fitzalan. Directed by Stephen Williams (Lost, Westworld), the screenplay was penned by Emmy nominee Stefani Robinson, who’s best known for her work behind the FX series Atlanta and What We Do in The Shadows. Boasting a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, the feature was a hit among critics where its story and performances were given two thumbs up.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The feature is the latest musical and period piece performance by Harrison Jr. having appeared this year in both Baz Luhrman’s Elvis as the legendary blues singer-songwriter-guitarist B.B. King and Joe Wright’s eye-catching musical adaptation of the classic tale of Cyrano. With two major musical performances in his pocket, it’s clear that Harrison Jr. isn’t messing around when it comes to stepping into iconic roles.

You can catch the newly released trailer for Chevalier below and get a front-row seat to the story when it hits theaters on April 7, 2023.