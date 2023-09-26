The Big Picture Chevy Chase reflects on his time on the set of Community, addressing alleged feuds and his firing, but claims he has no regrets.

The actor admits to having a strained relationship with series creator Dan Harmon, though he now considers it all in the past.

Chase also dissed the show, stating that he didn't find it funny enough and preferred being alone rather than surrounded by the cast.

As every Community fan knows, you can’t talk about the series without mentioning two topics: Paintball and Chevy Chase (National Lampoon's Vacation). The long-time comedian was part of the main cast for almost the entirety of the series, but was fired from show in a highly publicized and less than fashionable exit. According to reports from Community cast members and series creator Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty), Chase had problems with practically everyone on set, and the actor has now addressed the alleged feuds in an interview with the WTF With Marc Maron podcast this week.

Chase’s participation on the podcast was reported by Rolling Stone, which pulled several quotes from the interview and revealed that Chase has no regrets about anything he may have said or done on the Community sets. The actor was accused of using racial slurs, directed especially at his co-star Donald Glover (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse). Chase also didn’t have a friendly relationship with Harmon, with whom the actor reportedly had frequent arguments. However, According to the Saturday Night Live alum, not having seen or talked to Harmon for almost a decade, he considers this all water under the bridge now. "I have no idea if we’re okay. I’ve never been not okay. He’s kind of a pisser. He’s angry. He called and said he was sorry. I love him now."

The actor also dissed the series and his character, stating that he “honestly felt the show wasn’t funny enough” for him but that he actually “didn’t mind” his character Pierce Hawthorne. Chase suggested that his firing was timely, since he ultimately preferred being alone and “didn’t want to be surrounded by that table, every day, with those people.”

Chevy Chase Apparently Had No Idea Of His Own Reputation

Image via NBC

Chase also added that learning about how his behavior has been reported was a surprise for him, because he didn’t know what his reputation was in the Community sets, “I just assumed I was okay.”

Harmon, Glover and Joel McHale – the latter addressed Chase’s behavior on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast Inside of You – have all publicly complained about Chase’s behavior, and all reports paint a pretty daunting picture of what working with him was like. Chase is not expected to return to the Community movie, which was in production by the time the WGA strike started. With negotiations moving forward, it’s possible that Peacock will get the project moving again, and we get further news from the highly expected reunion.

