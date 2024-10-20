Saturday Night is being praised as one of Ivan Reitman's best films in years, and a key reason for this critical acclaim is an impeccable ensemble cast. One such member of the cast that really stands out is Cory Michael Smith, who expertly replicates the personality and mannerisms of one of Saturday Night Live's most recognizable (and controversial) cast members, Chevy Chase. Following his tenure on SNL (which he was later "banned" from, but that's another story), Chevy Chase became a comedic icon in the entertainment industry, starring in such all-time classics as Caddyshack, Three Amigos, and the Vacation franchise. There's a sequence in Saturday Night where Dave Tebet (Willem Dafoe) has a quick conversation with Chevy about him eventually becoming the star of his own show. He'd be correct, but in just about the worst way possible.

While Saturday Night does have many romanticized elements, it does illustrate how hard it is to put a late-night show together, and that was only once per week. Traditional late-night talk shows roll every weekday and are an endeavor that requires extreme precision and planning. In the 1990s, following the retirement of Johnny Carson and the cancelation of The Late Show with Joan Rivers, Fox was desperately looking for a major comedic name to become America's next big late-night television host. Chevy Chase seemed like an absolutely perfect choice at the time, but the result of this new endeavor would make for one of the most disastrous television programs ever developed.

Fox Bet Big on 'The Chevy Chase Show'

At this point, you might be asking, "Wait, the Fox network had a late-night television show?" They did and don't any longer, and The Chevy Chase Show is believed to be a very clear reason for that. The year was 1993, one of the best years for the entertainment industry with smash-hits like Jurassic Park, The X-Files, and The Sandlot. While the industry was flourishing and actively evolving, Chevy Chase's career had hit a stalemate (presumably partially because the actor and comedian is notoriously difficult to work with). He had a huge timeless hit with 1989's Christmas Vacation, but then he hit a wall with 1991's Nothing but Trouble and 1992's Memoirs of an Invisible Man, both of which were box office bombs.

Still, Chase was a recognizable household name, so making him the host of a late-night show seemed like a very safe bet. That's why Fox put all their chips into making The Chevy Chase Show a multi-year success. According to Entertainment Weekly, Chase was paid $3 million to star in the show, and Fox even spent another million to renovate the Aquarius Theater in L.A. and re-brand it to The Chevy Chase Theater. Couple that with statements made throughout the show, and it's clear that Fox wanted The Chevy Chase Show to last a long time. Those hopes would soon be quickly dashed after just one episode.

The 'The Chevy Chase Show' Was a Logistical Nightmare

The debut episode of The Chevy Chase Show really couldn't be much worse, as it's a misfire on just about every cylinder. For starters, the show really could not have debuted at a worse time, as it premiered the week between the first episode of Late Show with David Letterman and the first episode of Late Night with Conan O'Brien, both of which were destined to leave Chevy Chase in the dust. With such stiff competition, Chevy Chase needed to bring out the big guns, which is why the show opens with him making a finger puppet throw up...oh dear.

The actual set for the show appears to be an absolute logistical nightmare. At first glance, it looks kind of cool, being much bigger and more highly decorated than other late-night programs, but soon the problems become apparent. For one, most of the set is barely used during the show, and the small space dedicated to Chevy Chase's interview room is located on the far left side of the theater, so audience members on the opposite side likely had to crane their necks to see. Speaking of the audience, double the theater space means double the audience size, which makes the vitally important task of crowd control much more difficult. EW's Ken Tucker even called it "the worst-behaved crowd in late-night television" in his damning review of the show. Also, the set features a fish tank with live fish, which can't possibly have been easy to maintain or healthy for the animals.

Chevy Chase's Hosting Skills and a Bizarre Format Killed the Show

Many elements go into a talk show's success, but what they live or die on are the skills of their hosts. Chevy Chase would prove himself to be the true Achilles' heel of The Chevy Chase Show, as his skills as a host are severely lacking. A good late-night host needs to be confident and approachable, but Chevy Chase often comes across as nervous and unprepared, with the vast majority of his jokes failing to land. It feels like the show didn't have much of a script to work with and was trying to rely on improv, but Chase works best when he has an organized script and plan.

The show is filled with strange and awkward moments, starting with an opening where Chevy Chase tries and fails to shoot a basketball (which is edited in post to make it look like he succeeded). The show also has a total of three skits, the first being honestly very boring footage of the Chevy Chase Theater's opening ceremony, the second being a bizarre recurring bit involving singing white disembodied heads, and a headline segment that is a blatant rip-off of Chase's popular "Weekend Update" segment from SNL.

The worst part of the show, though, was the interviews, which were done with Goldie Hawn and Whoopi Goldberg. In both cases, Chevy Chase's interview skills are sorely lacking (and this is coming from the journalist who asked Bruce Campbell what Peter Parker's superhero name was). He doesn't ask them any meaningful questions, and it feels like someone just accidentally recorded a private conversation between him and the guests. The Goldie Hawn segment features a cringeworthy section where Hawn spends 45–60 seconds singing a romantic song inches from Chase's face, and the Whoopi Goldberg portion sees Goldberg give Chase the shoes she wore on her own failed late-night program. This show officially and figuratively ends when Chevy Chase flubs up the final send-off, and the camera cuts away to the credits before he can fix it.

Within less than two months (a staggeringly short period in the lifespan of a late-night talk show), The Chevy Chase Show was officially canceled after disastrous reviews and ratings. Fox and Chevy Chase also apparently did not part on good terms. The chairperson of Fox Broadcasting at the time, Lucy Salhany, did not mince words about why the show was canceled, describing Chase's show as "uncomfortable and embarrassing to watch." Chase placed the blame on Fox by calling the show "constraining," but frankly, the damage was already done, and apart from a limited time on Community, Chase's career has struggled ever since the failure of The Chevy Chase Show.

Chevy Chase's origins can be found in Saturday Night, which is in theaters now.

