If you're a Star Wars fan looking for something to keep you occupied while you wait for Skeleton Crew to premiere this Christmas, which Collider delivered you news of first, Iron Studios has just the figure for you. The official Iron Studios Instagram announced a new Chewbacca figure based on the scene in Return of the Jedi where he rides an AT-ST to save his fellow members of the Rebellion. This scene isn't the first time that Chewy comes to the rescue when someone needs him most, and if he appears in any more live-action or animated projects, it certainly won't be the last. The Chewbacca figure retails for a whopping $849.99, and is now available for pre-order on the Iron Studios website. It is expected to ship out sometime between April and July of next year.

Iron Studios has been on quite the run lately, as the toy manufacturer recently unveiled a new Hellboy figure from his appearance in Hellboy 2: The Golden Army. This was not long after Iron Studios also announced an entire line of collectibles based on the hit Marvel Disney+ series, X-Men '97, which is one of the highest-rated Marvel projects ever and has fans not-so-patiently waiting for Season 2. Iron Studios also dropped a new Darth Vader figure shortly before the passing of the legendary James Earl Jones, along with Hot Toys, which also unveiled two new figures of the most legendary Star Wars villain ever. Iron Studios also dropped a new Spider-Man figure, and a new Mickey Mouse figure, each of which are also now available for pre-order on the Iron Studios Website.

What’s Coming Down the Pipe for Star Wars?

Image via Iron Studios

After the aforementioned Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ later this year, there's also more to look forward to coming soon to a Galaxy Far, Far Away. The second season of Andor wrapped filming earlier this year and is also expected to premiere sometime in 2025, and there are also several exciting Star Wars movies in development, including The Mandalorian and Grogu and a New Republic movie from Dave Filoni. Daisy Ridley is also returning to Star Wars to reprise her role as Rey in a New Jedi Order movie, and James Mangold will direct a film about the first Jedi to ever connect with The Force.

The Chewbacca Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order on IronStudios.com. Check out the first look at the collectible above and watch Return of the Jedi, now streaming on Disney+.

WATCH ON DISNEY+