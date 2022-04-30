Did somebody say Star Woofs?

The pet food company Chewy has put out a novel casting call for their next Star Wars merch marketing campaign. If your furry friend has any passing resemblance to Chewie, née Chewbacca — ie. the Millennium Falcon's loyal first mate — you're in luck: Chewy wants to hear from you. In time for May the 4th, described in a bulletin as our "beloved holiday," that which it is, the pet proprietor is opening a casting campaign to pets and pet parents nationwide, so we can all join in on the fun. Basically: they're looking for a Chewie look-a-like.

No, unfortunately, this doesn't mean you count if you have a ton of body hair and have perfected the Wookiee roar. (Although that would also make for a fantastic publicity campaign, we reckon.)

Here are the details of the campaign, as provided by a press release:

"After receiving hundreds of submissions from pet parents wanting their pet to be a star, Chewy is excited to give them the chance to shine! Chewy is searching for a Chewie pet lookalike to be a part of an out-of-this-galaxy Star Wars™ campaign. For pet parents who think their pet could be a Chewbacca™ stunt double, this is the casting call for them. The lucky chosen Chewie lookalike will receive a custom photoshoot and star in Chewy’s next Star Wars campaign, and they’ll win fun items from The Star Wars Collection at Chewy and Chewy’s Personalized Shop, along with framed professional photos from their photoshoot."

Image via Lucasfilm

Chewy also notes that they have a full Star Wars collection at their site, "with everything from toys and apparel to bowls and beds" only available at Chewy. Through to May 5, you'll get ten bucks off when you spend $25 on Star Wars items, so get buying, Star Wars fans! Well, maybe the Star Wars fans with pets.

The bulletin also provides some fun Star Wars and Chewie related pet facts, some of which might come as a surprise:

Chewbacca and the Wookiees™ were inspired by Star Wars creator, George Lucas’ furry best friend, Indiana, an Alaskan Malamute dog.

Several animals have been known to resemble Star Wars characters, especially Chewbacca, including dog breeds like Shih Tzus, Brussels Griffons and Briards.

Over 16,000 Chewy customers have named their pets after Star Wars characters with Chewie and Chewbacca as popular choices. The top 10 names include: 1.) Luke 2.) Leia 3.) Chewie 4.) Kylo 5.) Yoda 6.) Chewbacca 7.) Anakin 8.) Princess Leia 9.) Kylo Ren 10.) Han Solo.

About The Author

Jack King (290 Articles Published) Jack King is a Senior News Writer at Collider. You can find his other work at GQ and Vulture. Twitter is @jackarking. Apologies in advance. More From Jack King

