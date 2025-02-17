The global box office charts this weekend were dominated by the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Captain America: Brave New World. But one key territory where the movie didn't deliver a number-one debut, besides China, was India. While the humongous hit Ne Zha 2 retained its crown in the Middle Kingdom, passing the $1.6 billion mark worldwide, India's box office charts were led by the historical epic Chhaava. Based on the life of the 17th-century warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

Chhaava earned $19 million globally this weekend, of which around $16 million came from India, and over $1.5 million came from domestic theaters. Chhaava is already the highest-grossing Hindi-language film of the year, and currently the third-biggest Indian film of 2025. India is divided into several local-language film industries, with the term "Bollywood" referring only to the Hindi-language film industry, which is based in the state of Maharashtra. Incidentally, this is the state that Sambhaji hails from. Chhaava traces his feud with the Mughal king Aurangzeb, played in the film by Akshaye Khanna.

Chhaava also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who recently experienced major success with Pushpa 2: The Rule, and Animal; they're two of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. For Kaushal, Chhaava marks a much-needed victory, following an uneven pandemic period. The young actor debuted in the Cannes title Masaan a decade ago and announced himself as a star in the war thriller Uri: The Surgical Strike. He will next collaborate with the legendary filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the romance film Love & War.

