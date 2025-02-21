The common belief among fans of Bollywood cinema is that there has been no major male star since the generation that produced the "Three Khans" — Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. While there have been a handful of key contenders who've shown promising signs — Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are perhaps the biggest challengers for the crown — they haven't had the sustained success that the older generation still enjoys. But there is a new kid on the block. After establishing himself as a bankable lead with the war drama Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019, Vicky Kaushal is poised to deliver his biggest hit yet: Chhaava.

Having played in theaters worldwide for a week, the historical drama has enjoyed major success at the box office. The film has already passed the $35 million mark worldwide, and is poised to overtake Uri in a matter of days. Chhaava is the highest-grossing Indian film of the year so far, and has out-performed recent Hollywood titles such as Wolf Man ($34 million), Companion ($33 million), and Heart Eyes ($24 million). Chhaava delivered a top 10 finish at the global box office in the first weekend of its release; the field was led by Captain America: Brave New World.

The movie is based on the reign of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a key figure of the Maratha Empire in the 17th century. The warrior king battled to defend his territory against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, played in the film by Akshaye Khanna. Much has been said about Chhaava's final act, during which Aurangzeb brutally tortures Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj; the film has also been accused of playing into the majoritarian right-wing sentiments of contemporary India, and opened to mixed reviews. Of the eight reviews currently listed on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, only three are positive.

