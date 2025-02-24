The Indian blockbuster Chhaava, a historical drama about the 17th-century Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has emerged as the country's biggest hit of the year. In its second weekend of release, Chhaava passed a major new milestone at the global box office, while approaching the $5 million mark domestically. This weekend, Chhaava also became the highest-grossing hit of star Vicky Kaushal's career, passing the lifetime haul of his 2019 war thriller Uri: The Surgical Strike. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has received mixed reviews.

According to the Indian box office tracker Bollywood Hungama, Chhaava has grossed over ₹410 crore, which converts to around $50 million. This makes it the biggest Indian film of the year, only a few weeks after the Telugu-language blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule emerged as India's second-biggest hit of all time. When people refer to "Bollywood" movies, they're talking about films made in the Hindi language, and Chhaava is a Hindi-language film. India has several local-language industries that work independently of each other, but not every Indian movie can be called a "Bollywood" movie.

Pushpa 2, like RRR before it, hails from the south of the country, and is predominantly set in the Telugu language. However, the recent hits Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal are all Bollywood films, set in the Hindi language. It is common for big-budget Indian movies to be dubbed in multiple languages, although only a few are able to cross over into different regions of the culturally diverse country. Chhaava's target audience is even narrower, seeing as it's based on a historical figure that is relevant mainly to one community. The movie traces Sambhaji's battle against the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, played by Akshaye Khanna.

'Chhaava' Has Received Mixed Reviews