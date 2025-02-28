Having just completed two weeks of release, the Indian blockbuster Chhaava has emerged as one of the biggest international hits this year. Starring the up-and-coming star Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, Chhaava is a historical drama about the feud between a 17th-century Maratha king and a Mughal emperor. Chhaava is by far the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, and comes just a few months after the global success of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which grossed over $200 million globally. Incidentally, Chhaava and Pushpa 2 both feature the actor Rashmika Mandanna in supporting roles.

Chhaava has so far generated almost ₹550 crore worldwide. This converts to around $63 million. Of this total, the majority has come from Chhaava's home country, while over $5 million has come from domestic theaters. By comparison, Pushpa 2 made over $15 million domestically, while another film featuring Mandanna, Animal, made over $15 million domestically and more than $100 million worldwide in late 2023. In recent years, several other Indian movies have managed to pass the $100 million mark at the global box office; these include the two Shah Rukh Khan-starrers Jawan and Pathaan, and more recently, the horror-comedy Stree 2.

Chhaava's $63 million global haul puts it above Oscar-nominated titles such as The Brutalist, Anora, Nickel Boys, and fellow international films Emilia Pérez, and I'm Still Here. Chhaava has received mostly negative reviews, with criticism being leveled at its perceived distortion of historical fact, and its loud tone. The movie is currently sitting at a "rotten" 30% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Not Every Indian Film is a "Bollywood" Film